Free Pop-Up Medical Clinic

Remote Area Medical (RAM®) is offering a free, comprehensive dental, vision, and medical clinic at Crestview High School, located at 1250 N. Ferdon Blvd., Crestview, FL 32536 for two days only on May 30-31. This clinic will provide dental, vision, and medical care to those who might otherwise go without these essential services.

This free RAM Clinic is hosted by Dinner at Dad’s. RAM’s clinics are a lifeline for underserved communities, offering free dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams, and general medical exams. By bringing healthcare directly to those in need, RAM’s free clinics remove the barriers of cost and distance that often prevent people from seeking care. No insurance or ID required, the clinic in Crestview is open to anyone in need. RAM encourages anyone who could benefit from these services to attend and receive the care they deserve. The parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (Midnight) on Friday night, May 29 and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, patients will receive additional information regarding clinic processes and next steps.

Clinic doors open at 6 a.m., and services are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. The clinic closes when capacity is reached. Sunday’s clinic operations will be an abbreviated day, so patients are advised to arrive as early as possible. Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between DENTAL and VISION services, and all patients are offered general medical care. In some situations, outside of RAM’s control, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations or other circumstances, the parking lot may open earlier, or a smaller-than-anticipated number of patients may be served. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. Clinic closing time varies based on daily capacity. For more information on the upcoming RAM Clinic, including how to volunteer or donate, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

Patients may also visit the Facebook Event for this free clinic at https://www.facebook.com/share/1KmYynzH2H/