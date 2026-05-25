FPL 2nd Annual Touch-A-Truck Hurricane Expo

Join us for FPL’s Touch-a-Truck Hurricane Expo—a free, family-friendly event featuring emergency vehicles, hurricane preparedness resources, free food, giveaways and more. As FPL’s second Touch-a-Truck Hurricane Expo in downtown Pensacola Florida, this event is aimed at helping families get ready for hurricane season in a fun, engaging way just in time before the peak 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.

Date/Time: Saturday, May 30, 2026| 9:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

Location: FPL Bayfront Office Building 1 Energy Place Pensacola, Fl

Event features include:

• Emergency vehicles on display from local law enforcement, firefighters, emergency management, and other response partners

• Hurricane simulator to experience storm-force winds

• Lineworker Pole Demonstrations

• FPL Mobile Command Center, Life Flight Helicopter

• Live activations, games, face painting, free food and giveaways

• Sensory Hour: 9:00–10:00 a.m. (no horns or flashing lights)

