Dancing On Smoke
Dancing On Smoke
The Pensacola Jewish Federation and PenArts collaborated to share this moving solo performance blending storytelling, music and dance that brings this inspiring true story to life. Thank you to ACE Pensacola for their support on this production.
While visiting Germany, Yehuda Hyman witnessed disrespect at a Holocaust Memorial. What began as one quiet act to restore its dignity grew into a community movement that returned the memorial to its true purpose—honoring Holocaust victims and reminding us that such atrocities must never happen again.
The Gordon Community Art Center
$20
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Aug 27, 2026.
Event Supported By
PenArts
penartsinc@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Yehuda Hyman
The Gordon Community Art Center
306 N DeVilliers STPensacola, Florida 32501
850-857-8961
falaprods@gmail.com