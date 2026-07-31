Dancing On Smoke

The Pensacola Jewish Federation and PenArts collaborated to share this moving solo performance blending storytelling, music and dance that brings this inspiring true story to life. Thank you to ACE Pensacola for their support on this production.

While visiting Germany, Yehuda Hyman witnessed disrespect at a Holocaust Memorial. What began as one quiet act to restore its dignity grew into a community movement that returned the memorial to its true purpose—honoring Holocaust victims and reminding us that such atrocities must never happen again.