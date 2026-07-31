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Dancing On Smoke

... im Brunnen, wo früher die Synagoge stand auf dem Platz der Alten Synagoge in Freiburg

Dancing On Smoke

The Pensacola Jewish Federation and PenArts collaborated to share this moving solo performance blending storytelling, music and dance that brings this inspiring true story to life. Thank you to ACE Pensacola for their support on this production.

While visiting Germany, Yehuda Hyman witnessed disrespect at a Holocaust Memorial. What began as one quiet act to restore its dignity grew into a community movement that returned the memorial to its true purpose—honoring Holocaust victims and reminding us that such atrocities must never happen again.

The Gordon Community Art Center
$20
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Aug 27, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

PenArts
penartsinc@gmail.com
https://penarts.org

Artist Group Info

Yehuda Hyman
https://mysticalfeetcompany.org/yehuda-hyman
The Gordon Community Art Center
306 N DeVilliers ST
Pensacola, Florida 32501
850-857-8961
falaprods@gmail.com
thegordon.org