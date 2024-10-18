Early voting dates and locations

What is Early Voting?

Early Voting is when a person casts a ballot prior to Election Day at a location designated by the Supervisor of Elections and deposits the voted ballot into the tabulation voting system. The voting equipment used during early voting is the same as the equipment used on Election Day.

Voters can cast their ballots at any of these early voting locations, including each county’s Supervisor of Elections office. Vote-by-mail ballots can be delivered to ballot intake stations at any early voting sites.

Escambia County

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office

213 Palafox Place, Second Floor, Pensacola

Early Voting Dates:

Monday, October 21, 2024, through Saturday, November 2, 2024

Early Vote Hours:

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early Voting Locations:



Main Library, 239 Spring Street, Pensacola

Molino Community Center, 6450 Highway 95A, Molino

Asbury Place at Cokesbury Church, 750 College Blvd., Pensacola

Southwest Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Hwy., Pensacola

Bellview Library, 6425 Mobile Hwy., Pensacola

Escambia County Extension Services, 3740 Stefani Rd., Cantonment

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W DeSoto St., Pensacola

UWF, 11000 University Pkwy, Bldg. 78, Room 136, Pensacola

Billy G. Ward Courthouse, 7500 N Century Blvd., Century

Santa Rosa County

Santa Rosa County Supervisor of Elections Office

6495 Caroline Street Suite F, Milton

Early Voting Dates:

Monday, October 21, 2024, through Saturday, November 2, 2024

Early Vote Hours:

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early Voting Locations:



South Service Center, 5841 Gulf Breeze Pkwy., Gulf Breeze

Tiger Point Community Center, 1370 Tiger Park Lane, Gulf Breeze

Pace Community Center, 5976 Chumuckla Hwy., Pace

Santa Rosa County Auditorium, 4530 Spikes Way, Milton

Navarre Community Gym, 8840 High School Blvd., Navarre

Okaloosa County

Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections Office

302 N Wilson Street, Ste 102, Crestview

Early Voting Dates:

Monday, October 21, 2024, through Saturday, November 2, 2024

Early Vote Hours:

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early Voting Locations:

