Early voting dates and locations
What is Early Voting?
Early Voting is when a person casts a ballot prior to Election Day at a location designated by the Supervisor of Elections and deposits the voted ballot into the tabulation voting system. The voting equipment used during early voting is the same as the equipment used on Election Day.
Voters can cast their ballots at any of these early voting locations, including each county’s Supervisor of Elections office. Vote-by-mail ballots can be delivered to ballot intake stations at any early voting sites.
CIVICS 101: Find more information on ballot amendments, candidates, and more here.
Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office
213 Palafox Place, Second Floor, Pensacola
Early Voting Dates:
Monday, October 21, 2024, through Saturday, November 2, 2024
Early Vote Hours:
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early Voting Locations:
- Main Library, 239 Spring Street, Pensacola
- Molino Community Center, 6450 Highway 95A, Molino
- Asbury Place at Cokesbury Church, 750 College Blvd., Pensacola
- Southwest Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Hwy., Pensacola
- Bellview Library, 6425 Mobile Hwy., Pensacola
- Escambia County Extension Services, 3740 Stefani Rd., Cantonment
- Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W DeSoto St., Pensacola
- UWF, 11000 University Pkwy, Bldg. 78, Room 136, Pensacola
- Billy G. Ward Courthouse, 7500 N Century Blvd., Century
Santa Rosa County Supervisor of Elections Office
6495 Caroline Street Suite F, Milton
Early Voting Dates:
Monday, October 21, 2024, through Saturday, November 2, 2024
Early Vote Hours:
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early Voting Locations:
- South Service Center, 5841 Gulf Breeze Pkwy., Gulf Breeze
- Tiger Point Community Center, 1370 Tiger Park Lane, Gulf Breeze
- Pace Community Center, 5976 Chumuckla Hwy., Pace
- Santa Rosa County Auditorium, 4530 Spikes Way, Milton
- Navarre Community Gym, 8840 High School Blvd., Navarre
Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections Office
302 N Wilson Street, Ste 102, Crestview
Early Voting Dates:
Monday, October 21, 2024, through Saturday, November 2, 2024
Early Vote Hours:
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early Voting Locations:
- Okaloosa County Administration Building, 1250 Eglin Pkwy., Ste 102, Shalimar (Board of County Commissioner Chambers)
- Crestview Community Center, 1446 Commerce Dr., Crestview
- Destin Community Center, 101 Stahlman Ave., Destin
- Niceville Community Center, 204-C N Partin Dr., Niceville.
- Ft. Walton Beach Recreation Center, 132 Jet Dr., NW, Fort Walton Beach