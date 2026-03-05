Celebrate America 250 with these local events

This year marks the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Communities across the nation are celebrating year-round. Here is a list of upcoming events that are happening in Northwest Florida. This list will continue to be updated. Want to submit an event? Email news@wuwf.org.

March 5

Rome in Philadelphia: Polybius and the Roman Republic at the American Founding

Dr. Carl E. “Tripp” Young III will explore how the political thought of Ancient Rome influenced the ideas and institutions of the American Founding. This lecture is 12 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at the UWF Auditorium in the University Commons, 11000 University Pkwy. All are welcome. Register here to attend in person. Sign up for the Zoom link here.

March 7

“Cleanest City on the Emerald Coast” Neighborhood Cleanup

As part of Keep America Beautiful’s Greatest American Cleanup, the City of Fort Walton Beach will have a neighborhood cleanup on First Street. Volunteers will meet up at 8 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 134 Beal Pkwy. Buckets, gloves, and trash pickers will be available. For questions, call Devon Ravine at (850) 586-7855.

March 11

Rights, Responsibilities, and the Social Contract

Pensacola State College will host a faculty panel in honor of America’s 250th 2 p.m. March 11 on the Pensacola Campus, 1000 College Blvd. Bldg. 4 Rm. 401.

March 21

United for a Good Cause: America250! International Festival

Visit The Landing, 139 SE Brooks St. in Fort Walton Beach for a day celebrating the rich culture of America with more than 60 nations represented through music, food, art, and folklore. Event is 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, March 21.

March 23-26

My American Dream Flag Project

Mobile poetry stations will be set up around the Pensacola State College Campus from March 23-26 for students to write their own original poetry on their dreams for the country. The poems will be written on cloth flags to be displayed outside the Chadbourne Library. Stations will be set up at Bldg. 4 from March 24-26 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Bldg. 15 March 23 from 9-11 a.m., Bldg. 14 March 23 from 9-11 a.m., Bldg. 10 March 24 from 9-11 a.m. and Bldg. 1 March 25 from 9-11 a.m.

March 26

Lunch and Learn with Dr. Tom Barber: The Revolutionary War in the South

Dr. Tom Barber will present an informal history lecture 12 p.m. March 26 in Bldg. 4 Room 401 on the Pensacola Campus, 1000 College Blvd. Lunch is provided for students.

March 27

Flag Raising at PSC Milton Campus

A patriotic flag raising event will take place 7:45 a.m. March 27 at the Milton Campus flag pole. Located at 5988 US-90.

May 9

Patriots Day Parade in Crestview

The grand parade is 4 p.m. Saturday, May 9 in downtown Crestview with celebrations continuing after the parade with food trucks, vendors, performers, and more.

June 12

Patriotic Drone Show

Watch a patriotic drone show at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Rigdon Center, 1958 Lewis Turner Blvd., 6-10 p.m. with a community tailgate at Freedom Tech Center/Fairgrounds for the show.

Choctawhatchee Daughters of the Revolution Gala

The DAR gala will be held following the drone show on June 12 at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Rigdon Center, 1958 Lewis Turner Blvd. Details at cbcdar.com.

November 11

Veterans Day Programs

Okaloosa County will hold its Veterans Day program at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center on Okaloosa Island, 1250 Miracle Strip Pkwy. From 9-11 a.m. A Veterans Day Parade will be 1 p.m. in Mary Esther. In Pensacola, a Veterans Day ceremony will take place at the Veterans Memorial Park, 200 S. 10th Ave. Parades will take place in downtown Pensacola and on Pensacola Beach.

