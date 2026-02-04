UWF's Tribute to America 250: 'The science of government'

In 1784, President George Washington wrote, "A primary object should be the education of our youth in the science of government. In a republic, what species of knowledge can be equally important? And what duty more pressing than communicating it to those who are to be the future guardians of the liberties of the country?"

George Washington expressed this sentiment during his Eighth Annual Message to Congress, which took place on December 7, 1796.

Considering this point, it is the responsibility of institutions like the University of West Florida to enlighten its students with knowledge of their government and instill within them a strong sense of their civic responsibilities.

An understanding of the “science of government” is not confined simply to Political Science classrooms; it should be acquired generally through a liberal education of history, philosophy, economics, and more. General education courses, especially, but indeed all the activities of the university, should contribute to ensuring that all students–no matter their primary field of study–have the resources and knowledge to become the “guardians of liberty” of which Washington speaks.

It is our responsibility to be good stewards of the republic that has been handed down to us.

