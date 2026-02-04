UWF's Tribute to America 250: The Northwest Ordinance of 1787

“Religion, morality, and knowledge, being necessary to good government and the happiness of mankind, schools and the means of education shall forever be encouraged.” This quotation is from the Northwest Ordinance of 1787.

The Confederation Congress, which predated the government established by the United States Constitution, passed the Northwest Ordinance in 1787.

The Northwest Ordinance provided for the establishment of civil government in the vast territory northwest of the Ohio River.

The Ordinance provided precedent for the process by which territories could pursue statehood; it prohibited slavery throughout the whole region; and it affirmed that moral and civic public education is essential to a good government and human happiness. Accordingly, the Northwest Ordinance required that land be reserved in all municipalities of the territory for the support of public schools.

The University of West Florida, as a public institution, continues to uphold this noble purpose— recognizing that religion, morality, and knowledge are vital not only to the healthy functioning of our civil society, but also to the happiness of our people.

