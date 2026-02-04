UWF's Tribute to America 250: Preserving rights and liberties

“Wisdom and knowledge, as well as virtue, diffused generally among the body of the people are necessary for the preservation of their rights and liberties.”

John Adams inserted this claim into the original Massachusetts constitution, of which he was the principal author, and which was ratified on June 15th, 1780.

At the University of West Florida, our chief goal is to develop wise, knowledgeable, and virtuous students who will become good citizens of our constitutional republic and who will be equipped to help secure the rights of all other citizens.

This cause is of special importance to our military and veteran students, who have answered the call to be willing to protect these rights with their own lives if necessary. We thank all those who willingly put their own lives on the line for our country.

UWF is committed to supporting our military and veteran students and preserving the fundamental convictions of our nation.

Continue the celebration of America's 250th here: america250fl.com

and here.

