UWF's Tribute to America 250: 'A useful citizen'

In a letter that President John Adams wrote to his young son, he stated, “You will ever remember all the End of study is to make you a good Man and a useful Citizen.”

Future President John Adams wrote that line in a letter to his son, and also future President of the United States, John Quincy Adams on May 18th, 1781.

In it he stressed that the goal of education was to make him a good man and a useful citizen. John Quincy Adams would go on to become an Ambassador, Representative, Senator, and the sixth President of the United States.

In this spirit, Florida law enshrined that, “Every undergraduate student of a Florida Postsecondary Institution graduates as an informed citizen through participation in rigorous general education courses that promote and preserve the constitutional republic.”

As part of our mission, the University of West Florida is dedicated to inculcating into our students the principles and virtues essential to the preservation of our nation and state.

