Inflation has been creeping up. How are Americans feeling its effects?

By now, you've probably felt it: prices are up.

The spike in gas prices have helped push annual inflation to its highest levels in three years — around 4.2 percent.

With prices creeping up, how are Americans coping?

For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

NPR's Scott Horsley contributed reporting to this episode.

It was produced by Kai McNamee and Karen Zamora, with audio engineering by Ted Mebane and Zo van Ginhoven. Our director is Jonas Adams.

It was edited by Tinbete Ermyas.

Our interim executive producer is Courtney Dorning.

Copyright 2026 NPR