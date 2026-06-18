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Arthur comes then goes, but the flood threat lingers

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published June 18, 2026 at 12:30 AM CDT

Arthur may have only lasted for a few hours, but forecasters are watching for increased rain and storm chances across parts of Florida. Click the Youtube link below to find out more:

But why was Arthur first a PTC? and what exactly does that even mean?
P-T-C 1, is a designation the National Hurricane Center uses when a disturbance has not yet become a tropical cyclone but is expected to bring tropical-storm conditions to land within about 48 hours.

The designation allows forecasters to issue watches, warnings, and even a forecast cone before a storm officially forms. That advanced warning is especially important because coastal communities needed more time to prepare for severe impacts.

This designation functions as an early warning, allowing forecasters to immediately roll out the full suite of advisory products—including tropical storm or hurricane watches, warnings, and the forecast cone—up to 72 hours before.

Potential Tropical Cyclone advisories are relatively new, first introduced in 2017. Since then, only a handful of systems given the designation have failed to become tropical cyclones, which is why forecasters take them seriously even before a storm officially forms.
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Leslie Hudson
Leslie Hudson is an experienced Multimedia Journalist and Digital Meteorologist whose career is marked by significant professional milestones. A trailblazer in the industry, she holds the distinction of being the first female AMS meteorologist in the Orlando market. Her extensive background in public safety and emergency management led to her being appointed by Florida’s Governor to the State of Florida’s Hurricane Catastrophic Fund Council from 2002 to 2007. Notably, she was the sole meteorologist in the state selected for this prestigious council.
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