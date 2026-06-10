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Florida officials tout a decline in the state debt

WUSF | By Douglas Soule
Published June 10, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
The old and new Florida Capitol buildings beneath partly cloudy skies. They stand behind a "The Florida Capitol" sign.
Douglas Soule
/
WUSF
The Florida Cabinet is made up of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General James Uthmeier, Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

Florida officials are celebrating a big decline in state debt. Some Democratic lawmakers say the public should also consider what wasn't funded along the way.

Florida government officials are touting their efforts at reducing the state's debt.

Ben Watkins, Florida's bond finance director, gave the Florida Cabinet an update at a Tuesday meeting.

"The folks in D.C. ought to take a page out of our book, they can learn something from it,” Watkins said.

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Watkins said the state's focus in paying off bonds and borrowing less have paid off. Another thing: recent state budgets have devoted hundreds of millions of dollars to paying off the debt.

Watkins said the state has cut its debt by more than half since Gov. Ron DeSantis took office, by an average 3 million dollars a day: from $17.5 billion to roughly $8.7 billion.

But Democratic Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith of Orlando said they’re not mentioning something to the public.

“They need to understand that the state itself has engaged in excessive spending,” he said, pointing to the money the state put toward the Everglades detention center, called Alligator Alcatraz. “Also the consequences: certainly a drastic cut to our public schools, to programs for people with disabilities, to environmental programs."

If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
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Douglas Soule
Tallahassee can feel far away — especially for anyone who’s driven on a congested Florida interstate. But for me, it’s home.
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