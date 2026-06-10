David Jolly names Gwen Graham as running mate in Florida governor's race

Democrat David Jolly has become the first major candidate in Florida's governor's race to name a running mate.

If he wins, Gwen Graham, the daughter of former Gov. Bob Graham and a former congresswoman, will be his lieutenant governor.

"This is such an exciting time to be able to work side by side with David to make the Sunshine State the place of promise it can and should be,” Graham said at a Wednesday press conference in front of the Florida Capitol.

Years ago, at the same time, Jolly was a Republican U.S. congressman and Graham was a Democratic congresswoman.

“The connection David and I have built is on the simple belief that public service and public servants should focus and deliver on improving people's lives,” she said.

Both Jolly and Graham lost reelection in 2016, after court-ordered redistricting made their districts more favorable to the opposing party. (Jolly lost to former Gov. Charlie Crist.)

Graham went on to run for governor, unsuccessfully , in the 2018 race. Jolly left the Republican Party because of President Donald Trump.

Douglas Soule / WUSF David Jolly and Gwen Graham filing election qualifying paperwork in Tallahassee on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

This week is the qualifying window for candidates running for governor. Jolly and Graham submitted election qualifying paperwork in Tallahassee on Wednesday after the press conference.

Byron Donalds , who has Trump’s endorsement and is the leading Republican candidate for governor, released a statement Wednesday saying, “Same old failed politicians, same old failed liberal agenda, same losing result in November.”

He also filed his qualifying paperwork this week.

While Donalds is ahead, there’s a crowded field in the GOP race: Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins, investor James Fishback and former House Speaker Paul Renner are all running.

Jolly faced a significant Democratic primary challenger in Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, but he suspended his campaign last week after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Jolly jokes about his "first-time fan experience" with Charlie Crist as he and running mate Gwen Graham file their qualifying paperwork for the 2026 election. pic.twitter.com/xLc55QbBfH — Douglas Soule (@DouglasSoule) June 10, 2026

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This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

