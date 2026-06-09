To find the World Cup's Cinderellas, we have to start with the group stage

The following was originally published in the Up First newsletter as part of the NPR Network's coverage of the World Cup, Soccer Edition. For more updates from Juliana throughout the games, subscribe to Up First, or check out the new World Cup tab in the NPR app.

Hi! I'm Juliana Kim, a reporter on the General Assignment desk and avid World Cup fan. So much so that in college, I quit my summer job in order to watch every match in the 2018 tournament on TV. Each Tuesday, for the next six weeks, I'll be taking over this slice of the Up First newsletter to talk all things World Cup. To start, here's some viewing advice: Don't skip the opening rounds — a.k.a. the group stage — that kicks off June 11.

I'll be the first to admit, in other sports, I only pay attention towards the end, like during the World Series, the Super Bowl and the current NBA finals. But this summer, 48 national teams — up from 32 — will compete in the most inclusive group stage ever. That means a lot more underdogs and a greater chance that a few might break through to make history. While for others, it'll likely be the only chance to see them in action.

Uzbekistan, Jordan, Cape Verde and Curacao are making their World Cup debut. Meanwhile, Scotland, South Africa, Canada, and New Zealand (just to name a few) have never made it past the group stage. The truth is only eight nations have ever won the World Cup in its nearly 100-year history. (None from Africa, Asia or North America.) But in soccer, a single goal can make all the difference. Sometimes it comes down to the final minute. And for some teams, simply making it to the Round of 32, which starts June 28, will be a tear-jerker.

So watch a few games. Root for more than one team. And follow along on our World Cup tab in the NPR App for more coverage from across the Network.

Video highlights

Podcast highlights

Professional soccer in the U.S. once felt like an impossible dream.

But one Kansas City businessman, better known as the founder of the Chiefs, was a steadfast believer.

From the failed attempts at a national league, through the creation of MLS and the very first U.S. soccer stadium — Lamar Hunt was there. KCUR's A People's History of Kansas City took a look back at all it took to get the World Cup to Kansas City. Take a listen.

What to watch for this week

⚽ There are still tickets to the U.S. opening match between the U.S. and Paraguay in LA. So far, only Mexico's opening match against South Africa on Thursday looks to be sold out. Experts agree on the reason. Meanwhile, Seattle's offering over 1,400 free tickets for kids and their caregivers.

⚽ Game transportation could get weird. Cost is a big issue. Stadium workers in LA have authorized a strike ahead of the first game; Costs associated with getting to the stadium in New Jersey have led folks to explore peddle power, and Kansas City's launched all-new shuttle service.

⚽ It's an exciting time for Haitian soccer fans. After decades of rooting for soccer powerhouse Brazil, many Haitian fans have the chance to cheer on Haiti's national team for the first time in 52 years. Plus, Massachusetts' own Frantzdy Pierrot, who made the Haitian team, will get to play his first World Cup game at the Boston Stadium on June 13.

Copyright 2026 NPR