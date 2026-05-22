Dangerous rip currents and thunderstorms may interrupt Memorial Day Weekend plans

This Memorial Day Weekend may be hindered by dangerous rip currents, thunderstorm chances, and hot temperatures. However, most of the thunderstorm activity should occur on Saturday and Sunday with possible rain showers on Monday. Saturday may have more widespread and frequent thunderstorms compared to Sunday.

Rip current statements are in effect along the East Coast and Panhandle. They are frequent and dangerous.

Additionally, Rip Current Statements have already been issued for this weekend. This means that any beach on the East Coast or along the Panhandle may experience numerous and frequent rip currents. Some waves may get between 1-5 feet tall.

NOAA Wave heights from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM EDT on Saturday, May 23rd, 2026.

The highest waves will be near the First Coast where they may get between 3-4 feet tall by Saturday afternoon. Waves between 2-3 feet are possible along the rest of the East Coast.

NOAA Wave heights from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM EDT on Sunday, May 24th, 2026.

Higher waves are possible along the entire East Coast heading into Sunday afternoon. Waves may get between 3-4 feet tall closer to shore. Waves may be 4-5 feet tall further off of the First and Space coasts.

NOAA Wave heights from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM EDT on Monday, May 25th, 2026.

The entire East Coast may have waves between 4-5 feet tall on Memorial Day. Waves along the Florida Panhandle may be up to 2 feet tall each day this Memorial Day Weekend. Overall, the further out you go into the ocean, the higher the waves will be.

If caught in a rip current, swim parallel to the shore. Do NOT swim against the current.

Rip currents formed from any wave height are dangerous, and any swimmer of any skill level is at risk of being swept into a current if they are not careful enough. The higher the wave, the stronger the rip current. If you are going to the beach this weekend, follow any safety guidelines provided by beach patrol. As they say, when in doubt, don't go out.

Baron 3K 12Z run on May 22nd, 2026.

Not only are rip currents a threat this weekend, but pop-up thunderstorms are also possible across Florida. A few light showers are may arrive Saturday morning before convection levels increase throughout the afternoon and create more thunderstorm activity in North and South Florida and along the Panhandle. Stronger storms may produce wind gusts up to 30 mph or more along with small hail, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. If you have a commute, it will be best to drive in the morning.

Baron 3K 12Z run on May 22nd, 2026.

Thunderstorms may bubble up across Central Florida in the evening in addition to North and South Florida. They are expected to taper off overnight.

Baron 3K 12Z run on May 22nd, 2026.

Sunday morning should be rain and storm-free across the state. By the afternoon, more thunderstorms are possible in North Florida, but they should not be as widespread. There may be a few more showers and rumbles of thunder along the Panhandle, too.

Baron 3K 12Z run on May 22nd, 2026.

By Sunday evening, Central Florida may see some rain showers.

Baron 3K 12Z run on May 22nd, 2026.

There will be less activity on Memorial Day itself. Convection levels decrease meaning that the entire state except the Panhandle should only experience rain showers. The Panhandle still may get a few thunderstorms.

Baron 3K 12Z run on May 22nd, 2026.

A few more downpours and thunderstorms will be possible by the end of the day on Monday and overnight heading into Tuesday. Anywhere between 0.50'' to 1'' of rainfall is possible, however, localized storms and showers may produce 2-4'' by the end of Monday.

HRRR 18Z run on May 22nd, 2026.

These showers should increase humidity levels. Expect conditions to be very muggy on Saturday across the state which will make the temperatures feel even hotter than the actual high temperatures are for the day.

For Saturday, May 23rd, 2026 in degrees Fahrenheit.

For Gainesville, even though the expected high for Saturday is 93, it may feel like the temperature is in the triple digits outside. Florida as a whole will have temperature highs in the upper-80s and 90s the entire weekend, but cities may feel like they are in the 90s and 100s especially in areas with higher humidity levels. Stay hydrated, and stay cool if you have any outdoor plans. Listen to your body, and take frequent breaks.

United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) UV on Saturday, May 23rd, 2026.

United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) UV on Sunday, May 24th, 2026.

United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) UV on Monday, May 25th, 2026.

Not only will it be hot, but the UV index will sit between 7 to 11 with the majority of the state at 11 on Memorial Day. Wear sunscreen, and limit your time outdoors since sunburns can occur in minutes with high UV levels.

Remember to have a great weekend and to stay safe in the process. Be careful on any commute you may have, and avoid driving while it is storming. Also, keep in mind, when thunder roars, go and stay indoors. The FPREN Weather Team will continue to have your updated forecasts, so stay tuned.