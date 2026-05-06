Record heat for Florida, next front stays north

They’re different components that will allow temperatures to soar across much of Florida. First, a high-pressure system is located over the Caribbean. This high will linger around the same region for much of this week and into next week. This upper-level high-pressure system will bring sinking air across much of the area, especially impacting South and Central Florida. Warm air sinks, and as it sinks, it warms even further, allowing temperatures to rise. Also, a high-pressure system in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere suppresses rain chances. We’re not expecting much rain across the southern half of Florida through the end of this week.

A strong high-pressure system will take control of the Caribbean, but it will also be the culprit behind the extreme heat parts of Central Florida will experience. It will also keep the next front north of the state. pic.twitter.com/W6oodZqDQj — Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) (@FloridaStorms) May 6, 2026

The next chance for a shower or two will likely arrive at the end of the weekend and continue into early next week. Around the weekend, the high-pressure system will weaken enough to allow the next front to push through. However, the front before that will not reach Florida. Instead, it will stall over the Southeast, increasing rain chances between Thursday night and Saturday morning across the Florida Panhandle, Georgia, Mississippi, and Alabama.

These will be beneficial rains across the Panhandle, as they will likely be steady. However, keep in mind that isolated thunderstorms will also be possible, especially across the western portion of the state. There is a chance that parts of the Panhandle could receive anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain during the next three days. More rain is expected on Sunday for Mother’s Day and into early next week as another front pushes through. This is the same front that will eventually move across the Florida Peninsula.

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Soaring Temperatures

Highs across Florida this week will be very hot. An area of high pressure is bringing winds in from the west. Winds from the south and southwest will bring lots of warmth and humidity across the Sunshine State as well.

As a result, temperatures will feel even hotter, especially across the interior of Florida and along the East Coast, from the Space Coast to Southeast Florida. Heat index values will climb significantly across the state.

For Thursday, the record high in Orlando is 98°. We could come close to that record, but temperatures will likely stay just below it on Thursday. Meanwhile, Melbourne’s record high, established in 1980, is 91°, and the forecast high is 94°. Daytona Beach could also set a new record if temperatures exceed 93°.

Dangerous heat will also impact South Florida. Feels-like temperatures could approach the triple digits not only on Friday, but throughout the weekend as well. Friday’s high temperature could come close to the record of 93 ° set in 1998. Miami’s forecast high will be even closer and could possibly establish a new record if temperatures reach 94°. That record was set in 2022.

Keep in mind that temperatures across western Florida will be slightly lower due to onshore wind flow. Nonetheless, these are dangerously hot temperatures across much of the state.

Make sure to avoid outdoor activities during the hottest hours of the day. Stay hydrated, especially if you plan to spend time outside, and make sure children are also staying hydrated and safe from the heat.

Rain chances between Thursday and Saturday.

Rain chances will slowly increase across Central Florida on Sunday, Mother’s Day. There is a slight chance of showers across Southeast Florida on Sunday, but they will remain very isolated. Monday will bring better shower coverage across Southeast Florida as the next front moves in, and scattered shower activity is expected to continue across parts of Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday. We will continue to update you about the next chance for rain later this week.

