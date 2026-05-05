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Lochloosa West fire expands to 228 acres

FPREN | By Audrey Shirley
Published May 5, 2026 at 12:47 PM CDT

The Lochloosa West brush fire that developed in Hawthorne yesterday has now expanded to 228 acres large across southeast Alachua County. It is 30% contained. The Florida Forest Service - Waccasassa Forestry Center says they are in the mop-up process to prevent it from spreading further. There have not been any reports of structural damage so far. CR-325 has been reopened as of last night.

Visibility will be reduced on the roads in Alachua County, and the smoke continues to travel northwest which will affect other portions of North Central Florida. Air quality has been reduced to moderate and even unhealthy in some areas. Avoid spending time or doing anything exertive outside especially if you are highly sensitive to the smoke. Humidity levels will continue to be dry for the rest of today and heading into tomorrow. Avoid having any open flames outdoors to prevent wildfires from starting and spreading rapidly.
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Audrey Shirley
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