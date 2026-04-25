A series of weak cold fronts is on the way; a big warm-up for Florida

The first cold front will try to move through the Florida Peninsula on Monday, but a weak shortwave, or unstable area, will increase the chance of showers and thunderstorms across the Peninsula on Sunday. Showers and scattered thunderstorms will remain mainly confined to inland areas due to heat-driven sea breezes. The Gulf Coast sea breeze will be a bit stronger across South Florida, which could help some showers reach suburbs from Pembroke Pines through Kendall.

Across Central Florida, there is a higher chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in Orange County and along the Space Coast on Sunday afternoon. The Tampa Bay area should stay mostly dry and hot.

Check out how a cold front tries to make its way over Florida. There won't be much change as the front weakens and a high-pressure system takes over, on the surface and also in the middle levels of the atmosphere. Temperatures soar next week. pic.twitter.com/NuzKoiam34 — Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) (@FloridaStorms) April 25, 2026

The front will slowly move across North Florida on Monday. There will not be much rain associated with this front, and conditions will remain dry across the Panhandle, along the I-10 corridor through Jacksonville, and including the Gainesville area.

Temperatures soar

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, rain chances will be nearly zero across the entire Peninsula due to a high-pressure system in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. This will suppress rain and thunderstorm development while also substantially increasing temperatures across Florida. Although no record highs or lows are expected, highs will be between 3 and 5 degrees above average for this time of year. Along with the heat, humidity will be high, so temperatures will feel at least 5 degrees warmer during peak afternoon hours.

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The next front

The high-pressure system will weaken, allowing another front to enter the Southeast. As the high pressure breaks down, rain chances will gradually return to Florida—first across the Peninsula on Thursday as the front approaches, bringing a chance of thunderstorms across North Florida. Central Florida’s rain and storm chances return Thursday evening, with a few lingering into Friday.

By Friday, the cold front will weaken and become stationary over Central Florida, eventually dissipating by Friday afternoon.

We will also be monitoring a low-pressure system that could increase the chance for additional showers next weekend as it moves along the Gulf Coast. We will provide updates as needed.

