400-acre wildfire on SR-26 now 30% contained in Alachua County

A brush/forest wildfire broke out near the intersection of SR-26 and CR-234 in Gainesville just east of the Newmans Lake Conservation Area Trail and the Gainesville Airport earlier Wednesday evening. The fire was officially recorded by Florida Highway Patrol at 4:38 PM EDT on April 15th, 2026, and the Waccasassa Forestry Center was dispatched to the scene at 5:36 PM. As of 7 PM Wednesday, the fire is 30% contained and is estimated to be about 400 acres large. No structures are in danger.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff, “ALL TRAFFIC ON SR-26 is being diverted SOUTHBOUND onto CR-234 and ALL WESTBOUND TRAFFIC is being turned around to US HWY 301.”

It is advised to avoid the current area. Smoke will reduce visibility on the roadways.

Alachua County is still under a burn ban. Sustained winds will remain between 5-10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph for at least Thursday and Friday. Even calm winds and gusts can spread fires rapidly. Relative humidity values will be between 20-30% both Thursday and Friday afternoons in Alachua County making conditions dangerously dry especially with the current drought. No substantial rainfall is in the forecast over the next seven days.

Interests within the vicinity of the wildfire site are urged to monitor the situation and heed any directives from local authorities.