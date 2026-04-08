What does it mean when U.S. military members become conscientious objectors to war?

The Center on Conscience and War, a nonprofit that advises service members seeking conscientious objections, says it’s seeing a rise in calls from U.S. military members facing deployment who are seeking to be discharged or reassigned as conscientious objectors.

Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan gets more context about the process with Iraq War veteran Mike Prysner, the nonprofit’s executive director.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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