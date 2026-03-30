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Drought Fatigue: Simple steps that make a big difference

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published March 30, 2026 at 5:14 PM CDT

As temperatures warm and water demand increases, officials across Florida are reminding residents that conservation starts at home. From your yard to your kitchen sink, small changes can lead to big water savings.

Here are simple ways to conserve water inside and outside your home. Meteorologist Leslie Hudson has simple ways to cut back on water use — both inside and outside.

Officials say residents can find their local watering restrictions and potential rebates for water-saving upgrades by visiting their local utility website.

The new watering restrictions are set to take effect April 3rd, with enforcement in place for violators. Officials say the goal is simple — stretch limited water supplies until the rainy season returns.
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