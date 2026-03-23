Cold weather and Colds: the Winter myth explained

It’s one of the most common warnings we hear every winter — bundle up, or you’ll catch a cold. But the science behind winter illness tells a slightly different story.

Respiratory season usually hits in the fall and winter months, but you won’t get sick just because the weather’s colder or wetter. It happens because you’re being exposed to more germs than usual, at a time when your immune system may not be at its strongest. The idea that you… pic.twitter.com/r9EOwtc7Ur — Cleveland Clinic (@ClevelandClinic) March 23, 2026

Florida Storms meteorologist Leslie Hudson explains why cold weather itself isn’t actually what makes us sick.

https://youtu.be/t7pC5ojPkwY

While winter brings more coughs and runny noses, doctors say it’s not the cold causing illness—it’s how we gather and share indoor air this time of year.