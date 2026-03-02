© 2026 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What the death of El Mencho means for the future of Mexico's drug landscape 

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 2, 2026 at 11:00 AM CST
The front page of a local newspaper displays news about the death of Nemesio Oseguera, alias "El Mencho," Mexico's most wanted drug lord in recent years, in Mexico City on February 23, 2026. Mexico has deployed 10,000 troops to quell clashes sparked by the killing of the country's most wanted drug lord, which have left dozens dead, officials said on February 23. Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), was wounded on February 22 in a shootout with soldiers in the town of Tapalpa in Jalisco state and died while being flown to Mexico City, the army said. (Photo by Yuri Cortez/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo by Yuri Cortez/AFP via Getty Images
The front page of a local newspaper displays news about the death of Nemesio Oseguera, alias "El Mencho," Mexico's most wanted drug lord in recent years, in Mexico City on February 23, 2026. Mexico has deployed 10,000 troops to quell clashes sparked by the killing of the country's most wanted drug lord, which have left dozens dead, officials said on February 23. Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), was wounded on February 22 in a shootout with soldiers in the town of Tapalpa in Jalisco state and died while being flown to Mexico City, the army said. (Photo by Yuri Cortez/AFP via Getty Images)

A little more than a week ago, the Mexican army killed a powerful drug lord known as El Mencho. His death was met with a wave of retaliatory violence from cartel members that killed more than 70 people and caused major business and travel disruptions throughout Mexico.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with University of Massachusetts Lowell professor Angélica Durán-Martínez about what his death means for the future of Mexico’s drug landscape.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom