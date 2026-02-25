© 2026 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Signs, silence, and skipping: How Democrats protested Trump's State of the Union

NPR | By Elena Moore
Published February 25, 2026 at 12:47 AM CST
U.S. Rep. Al Green, D-Tx., exits as he holds a sign reading "Black people aren't apes" during President Trump's State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2026.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds
/
AFP via Getty Images
U.S. Rep. Al Green, D-Tx., exits as he holds a sign reading "Black people aren't apes" during President Trump's State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2026.

Stay up to date with our Politics newsletter, sent weekly.

Democrats pushed back against President Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night, with some lawmakers boycotting the speech, attending counter-programming or mounting a small number of protests from within the House chamber.

In the lead-up to the address, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., urged Democrats to "attend with silent defiance," or choose not to attend. However, Trump repeatedly sparred with seated Democrats as some interrupted or refused to applaud during his address.

The pushback comes as Democrats enter a midterm year where they hope political headwinds can help them make gains in the House and Senate. In the latest NPR/PBS News/Marist poll, 57% of respondents said the state of the union is not strong, including 8 in 10 Democrats and about two-thirds of independents. Sixty percent said the country is worse off than it was a year ago, including about two-thirds of independents and 9 in 10 Democrats.

Dozens of Democratic lawmakers skipped Trump's speech, with some addressing a few hundred protesters who congregated on the National Mall for a counter-event dubbed the "People's State of the Union." A number of others walked out as Trump delivered his remarks.

At the start of Tuesday's address, Rep. Al Green, D-Texas., held up a sign that read, "Black people aren't apes," — a reference to the racist video depicting former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as apes that was posted on Trump's social media account earlier this month. Green was then escorted out of the chamber.

Green was also removed from the chamber last year for protesting Trump's address to a joint session of Congress.

Other protests came as Trump touted his immigration crackdown and criticized liberal cities designated as sanctuary jurisdictions. Democratic Rep. Norma Torres, D-Calif., could be seen holding up photos of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, the two U.S. citizens killed by immigration enforcement officers in Minneapolis last month. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, also shouted, "you have killed Americans" as Trump discussed his immigration enforcement.

Rep. Norma Torres, D-Calif., holds up a photo of Minnesota shooting victim Alex Pretti during U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union at the U.S. Capitol on February 24, 2026, in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Rep. Norma Torres, D-Calif., holds up a photo of Minnesota shooting victim Alex Pretti during U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union at the U.S. Capitol on February 24, 2026, in Washington, DC.

Throughout his remarks, President Trump criticized Democratic lawmakers for refusing to stand and clap as he ticked through his agenda, telling them, "You should be ashamed of yourself."

"These people are crazy. I'm telling you, they're crazy," Trump said minutes later, remarking again that Democrats were not standing up and applauding, prompting more shouts from the crowd. "We're lucky we have a country with people like this. Democrats are destroying our country," he added.

Democrats also invited over a dozen individuals to the State of the Union who say they were victims of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, with guests and lawmakers wearing pins that read, "stand with survivors, release the files." It comes as the administration continues to face pressure over its handling of information about Epstein and his network, including some from Republicans.

Copyright 2026 NPR

A woman wears a "Release The Files" pin at a press event with survivors of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, held by the Democratic Women's Caucus in advance of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Capitol Hill in Washington DC on February 24, 2026.
Alex Wroblewski / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
A woman wears a "Release The Files" pin at a press event with survivors of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, held by the Democratic Women's Caucus in advance of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Capitol Hill in Washington DC on February 24, 2026.
Tags
NPR News
Elena Moore
Elena Moore is a production assistant for the NPR Politics Podcast. She also fills in as a reporter for the NewsDesk. Moore previously worked as a production assistant for Morning Edition. During the 2020 presidential campaign, she worked for the Washington Desk as an editorial assistant, doing both research and reporting. Before coming to NPR, Moore worked at NBC News. She is a graduate of The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and is originally and proudly from Brooklyn, N.Y.
See stories by Elena Moore