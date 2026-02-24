© 2026 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What life looks like in Puerto Vallarta as the resort town recovers from cartel violence 

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 24, 2026 at 10:47 AM CST

Mexico’s president says flights to and from the popular resort town of Puerto Vallarta are resuming after violence broke out in the area this weekend, following the killing of a major cartel leader.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Terry Styskal, a resident of Puerto Vallarta, about what life looks like on the ground as the vandalism winds down.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom