Journalist Georgia Fort on her arrest

A number of people, including two journalists who were covering the event, have now been arrested in connection with a protest inside a church in St. Paul, Minnesota, last month. Demonstrators interrupted a service at a church where an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official serves as a pastor.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Georgia Fort, an Emmy-award-winning independent journalist, one of the two journalists arrested.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR