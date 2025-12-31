Photos: The world welcomes the new year

As the clock strikes midnight across time zones, people gather to celebrate the new year.

We take a look at the shared joy and traditions in these photos.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Andy Wong / AP / AP Reveler use their smartphones to film the falling balloons and confetti as they celebrate the start of 2026 during the New Year countdown event held at a shopping mall in Beijing, early Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.

Remko de Waal / Getty Images / Getty Images Revellers watch a fireworks and light show for children on Museumplein as part of New Year's Eve celebrations in Amsterdam on December 31, 2025.

Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images / Getty Images Members of the public gather to celebrate the New Year during the annual bell-tolling ceremony at the Bosingak Pavilion on January 01, 2026 in Seoul, South Korea.

Ezra Acayan / Getty Images / Getty Images Fireworks explode over skyscrapers during New Year celebrations on January 01, 2026 in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines.

Lauren DeCicca / Getty Images / Getty Images People buy batons that read happy New Year 2026 on December 31, 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand. Thousands lined the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok as the country welcomed the new year.

ChiangYing-ying/AP / AP / AP Fireworks explode from the Taipei 101 building during the New Year's celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Nhac Nguyen / Getty Images / Getty Images Revellers watch the New Year's Eve fireworks from the The Huc Bridge at Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi on January 1, 2026.

Chan Long Hei / AP / AP People attend the New Year countdown event to celebrate the start of 2026 in the Central district of Hong Kong, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025.

Fatima Shbair / AP / AP Fireworks explode around the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, during New Year's Eve celebrations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.

Rafiq Maqbool / AP / AP People pose for pictures near illuminated decorations on New Year's Eve in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025.

Rizwan Tabassum / Getty Images / Getty Images Revellers watch fireworks during the New Year celebrations in Karachi on January 1, 2026.

Ahmad Al-Rubaye / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Iraqis gather in Baghdad's Al-Zawraa Park during New Year's Eve celebrations on December 31, 2025.

Yasin Akgul / Getty Images / Getty Images Onlookers stand beside light ornaments on New Year's Eve at Bakrkoy Square in Istanbul on December 31, 2025.

Eugene Hoshiko / AP / AP People strike a giant bell to celebrate the New Year at the Zojoji Buddhist temple, minutes after midnight Thursday Jan. 1, 2026, in Tokyo.