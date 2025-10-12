Who are the 20 hostages who have been released from Gaza?

Updated October 13, 2025 at 7:39 AM CDT

TEL AVIV, Israel —During the Hamas attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, 251 people were abducted and taken across the border into Gaza. Under the first phase of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, the remaining hostages were finally released on Monday, after more than two years in captivity.

Following their release, Israel began to release some of the nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners as part of the ceasefire deal with Hamas, many of whom have been serving life sentences in Israeli jails. These are the names and stories of the hostages who were released on Monday:

Alon Ohel (24) — a musician and pianist, Ohel was kidnapped from the Nova music festival, dragged from a shelter where he was hiding among the wounded and dead. His parents, prominent advocates for the hostages' return, placed dozens of pianos across Israel with the message "You are not alone." In 2024, his mother, Idit Ohel, organized a concert for him on the Gaza border. She told NPR, "I know that he's alive because he was taken alive, and I know that he's alive because I'm a mother."

Ariel (28) and David (35) Cunio — brothers from Kibbutz Nir Oz, were abducted on Oct.7 along with their wives and children. While their families were freed in earlier deals, the brothers remained in captivity. In July 2025, their mother, Sylvia, said: "I always try to stay optimistic because there's no other way… I just want them all home."

Avinatan Or (32) — the second of seven siblings, holds a degree in electrical and computer engineering and worked in high-tech. He was kidnapped from the Nova festival with his partner, Noa Argamani, who was rescued by Israeli forces last year. Footage of their abduction, showing Hamas gunmen separating them, became a defining image of the Oct.7 attacks. In March 2025, released hostages delivered a sign of life from him to his family.

Bar Kupershtein (23) — the eldest of five siblings and the family's main breadwinner after his father became disabled, was abducted to Gaza while working at the Nova festival. Passionate about motorcycles, he was last seen in a Hamas video in April 2025 alongside hostage Maksim Harkin

Elkana Bohbot (36) — was working at the Nova music festival when he was abducted. Several videos of him in captivity have surfaced, the most recent in May 2025. Three months ago, his mother told Galei Tzahal (Army Radio): "I don't want to hear any more talk—I just want to see the headline, 'We signed the deal.' I'm exhausted from promises. I've lost my sanity, my optimism. My body can't take it anymore."

Eitan Horn (39) — was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz alongside his brother Yair, who was released earlier this year. An informal education professional, Eitan spent part of his captivity with Yair, and the brothers reportedly fled through tunnels during Israeli airstrikes. Yair's release in February 2025 brought relief to the family, but left them deeply anxious for Eitan.

Eitan Mor (25) — the eldest of eight siblings, he worked as a barista and dreamed of opening his own café. He was kidnapped from the Nova festival, where he worked as a security guard. Released hostages described him as a morale booster who even confronted captors on behalf of others. His family in Kiryat Arba has publicly opposed compromise deals with Hamas, arguing they endanger Israelis long-term.

Evyatar David (24)— worked as a café shift manager and was planning a trip to Southeast Asia. He was kidnapped from the Nova music festival alongside his friend Guy Gilboa Dalal. In Aug. 2025, Hamas released videos showing him emaciated, digging his own grave under their orders, and, speaking under duress, urging the Israeli Prime Minister to agree to a ceasefire. The footage sparked outrage and dismay across Israel.

JACK GUEZ / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Twins hold portraits of Gali and Ziv Berman, who were taken by Palestinian militants on the Oct. 7 attack and since held hostage in the Gaza Strip, during a rally calling for their release, in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv.

Gali Berman and Ziv Berman (28)— twin brothers from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, were abducted from their home on Oct. 7. Lovers of soccer and travel, they ran a sound and lighting company together and had recently returned from a trip to Costa Rica. Released hostages reported that as of Feb. 2025, the brothers were alive but being held separately—the longest time they had ever spent apart, according to their older brother Liran.

Guy Gilboa-Dalal (24) — an animation and Japanese anime enthusiast who had planned to travel to Japan, was abducted from the Nova festival on Oct. 7 alongside his close friend Evyatar David. His brother Gal, managed to escape. In Feb. 2025, Hamas released a video showing them witnessing their friends' release. Released hostages reported that Guy endured severe abuse and starvation, leaving him in extremely poor physical and mental condition.

Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images Europe / Getty Images Europe Michel Illouz (L), father of Guy Illouz, and Ilan Dalal, father of hostage Guy Gilboa Dalal (R), embrace and react next to protestors cheering and holding signs that read, "they're coming home" in Hostages Square, Tel Aviv, on Oct. 11th

Maxim Herkin (35) — an Israel-Russian dual national and immigrant from Ukraine, was abducted from the Nova festival, where two of his close friends were killed. A father to a daughter in Russia and with a partner in Israel, he texted his mother "I love you" the day he was taken and has had no contact since. In May 2025, Hamas released a video showing him pale and thin. His mother told Israeli media, "Until I get my son back, I won't say thank you."

Matan Angrest (22) —the soldier was captured when his tank was attacked by Hamas near the Gaza perimeter fence. A sports and soccer enthusiast, he reportedly endured abuse and interrogations by Hamas operatives, according to released hostages. His last known appearance was in a Hamas video released in March 2025.

Matan Zangauker (25) -was abducted from his home at Kibbutz Nir Oz along with his partner, Ilana Gritzewsky, who was released in Nov. 2023. The couple worked at the kibbutz's medical cannabis farm, and their home was among the first targeted by Hamas on Oct. 7. Matan's mother, who raised him and his two sisters alone, has become a leading voice for the hostages' families and was named one of the BBC's 100 Women of 2024.

Nimrod Cohen (20) – a soldier taken from his tank during the Oct. 7 attacks near the Nirim kibbutz close to the border with Gaza. He was 19 at the time. Hamas released footage of his capture, and released hostages later confirmed he is alive, though in poor physical and mental condition. A nature lover who enjoys hiking and video games, his mother, Viki, wrote on social media after the ceasefire: "My child, you are coming home."

Omri Miran (48) - a shiatsu therapist and head gardener at Kibbutz Nir Oz, was abducted from his home in Nahal Oz on Oct. 7, 2023, in front of his wife and two daughters. Hamas later released footage of his kidnapping. The oldest living hostage still held in Gaza, his father, Dani Miran, has become a leading advocate for the hostages' release. Speaking to NPR last week, he said, "I feel on top of the world—as if my son has been born again."

Rom Braslavski (21) – a soldier from Jerusalem working as a security guard at the Nova festival, was abducted after helping others escape, his family said. In April 2025, Islamic Jihad released a video showing him emaciated and in poor health. Contact with him was lost in July, but Israeli officials believe he is still alive. His parents have been leading voices in the hostages' family's movement.

Segev Kalfon (27) - Kalfon was abducted while trying to escape Hamas gunmen at the Nova music festival. A friend later told his family that militants approached their car and seized Segev, a Tel Aviv finance student who had been diagnosed with severe anxiety just weeks earlier after a car accident. His mother fears for his health, saying he's been denied critical medication.

Yosef Chaim Ohana (25) - a bartender and the eldest son of a single mother he helped support, loves cycling, camping, and hiking. He was abducted from the Nova festival after risking his life to help others escape the attack. Released hostages later reported seeing him alive, and in May 2025 Hamas released a video showing him alongside fellow hostage Elkana Buchbut.



Copyright 2025 NPR