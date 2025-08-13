Fort Walton Beach will pursue Florida historical site dedication of Chester Pruitt Park

The City of Fort Walton Beach voted unanimously last night to work on designating Chester Pruitt Park as a Florida historical site.

The motion was made by Councilwoman Debi Riley after longtime resident CC Fearson addressed the council about the legacy of the park’s namesake.

“He broke barriers and gave an unforeseen hope to the Black community,” said Fearson.

The park is named after the city’s first Black police officer, Chester Pruitt, who served from 1948 to 1964, when a stroke forced him into early retirement. Pruitt was known as a gifted mediator and champion of the youth. The park, located on Harbeson Avenue, is in the same community that Pruitt policed years ago. It is now a popular site for gatherings and annual events such as May Day and Super Youth Day.

Speaking to the council, Fearson said the park, which includes a memorial walk of fame honoring other Black leaders in the community, should be considered “sacred ground.

“The best way to continue to honor Chester Pruitt and the service he gave to the City of Fort Walton and the park that bears his name and the community that he had the responsibility of policing is by letting this park remain in its permanent location to ensure this is never a topic again,” said Fearson.

Last month, Fearson and other community members launched the “Save Chester Pruitt Park” petition. In previous years, the park was noted as a possible site for a new city hall. Fort Walton Beach Mayor Nic Allegretto responded to the petition, saying, “As long as I have a voice in our city, Chester Pruitt Park will remain Chester Pruitt Park.” Councilmember David Schmidt also responded to the petition and said, “Let’s work together to make this a historic landmark.”

Fearson offered to help city staff with committee liaisons.

“We’re willing to do the work,” he said. “Chester Pruitt’s legacy should not only be timeless, but always protected and respected.”

“Chester Pruitt Park is near and dear to the community, and I 100% support it,” said Councilwoman Riley. “It’s been a legacy among many generations and many of our families that grew up here and resided in the area.”

