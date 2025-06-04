WorldPride is in D.C. this year — which may be why attendance and sponsorship are down

Friday marks the closing weekend of WorldPride, an international festival that is being held this year in Washington, D.C. There are many events taking place, including concerts, a human rights conference and D.C.'s annual Pride Parade.

The last time WorldPride was in the U.S., in 2019, it was held in New York City, and attendance was estimated at more than 5 million. Corporate sponsors included T-Mobile, L'Oréal, Delta Air Lines, JPMorganChase, Starbucks, the NBA and WNBA.

But this year, festival organizers say attendance and funding have been affected by the Trump administration's policies and rhetoric toward trans people and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

In his first week in office, President Trump issued executive orders targeting DEI. One such order called for the termination of "illegal DEI and 'diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility' (DEIA) mandates, policies, programs, preferences, and activities in the Federal Government, under whatever name they appear." He also signed an order banning transgender people from the military.

Then, in February, President Trump announced he would be taking over the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Capital Pride Alliance, the organizers of WorldPride DC, proactively moved WorldPride events scheduled to take place at the Kennedy Center to other locations.

Additionally, the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington, D.C., was told a May concert scheduled for WorldPride with the National Symphony Orchestra would not go on as planned.

The orchestra told NPR the decision was made before the leadership changes because of financial and scheduling reasons, but it drew the attention of those in the LGBTQ community.

Attendance is down

People typically travel to WorldPride from around the globe. Past festivals have taken place in Copenhagen, London and Sydney. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Washington, D.C.'s local Pride festival but it's the first time the city is hosting the international event.

The organizers, Capital Pride Alliance, planned more than 300 events over the course of three weeks beginning in mid-May, including dance parties, films, Drag Story Hour, events for LGBTQ military personnel and, one of the key features of past WorldPrides, a human rights conference. The big closing ceremony this weekend includes a parade and a concert with a massive lineup of performers that includes a "Global Dance Party" with Jennifer Lopez, plus another concert featuring Cynthia Erivo and Doechii.

"We anticipated bookings to be much higher at this time for WorldPride and do know that the climate, the concern for folks internationally to travel to the United States is real," said Ryan Bos, executive director of Capital Pride Alliance.

The Gay Men's Chorus of Washington, D.C., said some choirs from abroad opted to stay home instead of participate in its international choral festival, organized for WorldPride.

The Trump Administration's "anti-trans and anti queer policies made a lot of people, especially those in foreign countries, feel like they weren't welcome here," said singer Zac, who requested that NPR only use his first name since he works for the federal government and feared retaliation for criticizing the administration's policies.

Some local attendees might also stay away.

As a city with a high number of military personnel, D.C.'s Pride always includes events for LGBTQ service members. But Bos fears some of them might be afraid to celebrate publicly.

"A lot of our service members are being forced back in the closet because they're afraid of being who they are at their work. And that is just extremely disheartening," he said.

Companies are in a 'tough spot'

Past D.C. Pride sponsors including Booz Allen Hamilton, Comcast and Deloitte declined to support the international version of the festival this year. The companies did not respond to NPR's request for comment.

A recent survey by Gravity Research found that more than a third of roughly 200 Fortune 1000 companies planned to decrease their support of Pride events this year.

"Companies overall are in a very tough spot," said the firm's president Luke Hartig.

Hartig said companies that do business with the government are especially wary, now that Trump has signed an executive order banning what he calls "illegal DEI" initiatives.

"Federal contractors are in a particularly precarious place when it comes to Pride, because Pride is so closely integrated into broader DEI efforts," said Hartig. "And I think for a lot of companies celebrating Pride just comes a little too close to the danger zone where the administration might be targeting them on DEI more broadly."

Pride began as a protest march and Pride festivals continue to be political. They're also celebratory. This weekend in D.C., there's a parade on Saturday and a march and rally on Sunday. Baptiste Fruchart has attended a number of Pride festivals. He says this year, he's in a "fighting mode."

"I think for the first time in many, many years, I'm not parading, I'm marching," he said. "It's a very different approach for the first time in a long time. Everything's under threat right now."

