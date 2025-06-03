Take action to protect public media

The White House has requested that Congress rescind funding for all public media across the nation. This funding was previously authorized by Congress this year. Bluntly, this rescission will have a devastating impact nationally and locally.

WUWF, as a non-commercial station, has done outstanding work utilizing multiple sources of funding to ensure a continuity of service to you. The federal portion of that funding represents just under 10% of our total budget. However, because of the conservative spending and sustainability policies that we already practice, any reduction will have immediate consequences.

We need your help by taking action. Please reach out to your Members of Congress and ask them to support public media and WUWF. You can do this with just a few clicks by visiting protectmypublicmedia.org. All you have to do is enter your contact information and hit send, and your voice will be heard.