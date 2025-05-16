Israel's military dramatically steps up bombing in Gaza

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Israel's military has dramatically stepped up its campaign in Gaza.

(SOUNDBITE OF EXPLOSION)

MARTÍNEZ: Now, that's the sound of a few of the strikes overnight. According to health officials in Gaza, at least 72 people have been killed, and at least 50 more are missing. All this comes as President Trump is wrapping up his trip to the Middle East. Israeli officials say the intense bombing today is their final warning to Hamas - surrender, or they will launch an expanded offensive in Gaza. NPR's Hadeel Al-Shalchi joins us now from Tel Aviv what's been happening in Gaza this past week.

HADEEL AL-SHALCHI, BYLINE: So what we heard in the introduction just now is just a snippet of the sounds of bombing in Gaza overnight. Our producer there, Anas Baba, recorded it from his house. He said the airstrikes were just too numerous to count. It's part of a fierce striking campaign that has killed at least 300 Palestinians in just three days, according to Gaza health officials, hospitals and morgues that NPR talked to. Just this morning, dozens of Palestinians were killed in northern Gaza strikes. Many more are stuck under the rubble. And in strikes on Wednesday, the health ministry said that almost two dozen children were killed.

MARTÍNEZ: Ah. What are you hearing from Palestinians in Gaza?

AL-SHALCHI: Well, I want to play you something that Anas Baba got from a resident of Beit Lahia in the north. Yousef Farra (ph) said the bombs were falling all around his house.

YOUSEF FARRA: (Non-English language spoken.)

AL-SHALCHI: He says it was a miracle he made it out of his house, that he was blinded by the smoke from the strike. Anas also sent us this voice note from paramedic Motaz Ayoub. The paramedic was sending a message to people on how to reach safety, and then he has to stop mid-message because of a strike. Take a listen.

MOTAZ AYOUB: (Non-English language spoken).

(SOUNDBITE OF EXPLOSION)

AL-SHALCHI: You know, we've also been talking to Palestinians who say, this kind of feels like an indiscriminate campaign, different than any other time in the war. They say this one is really meant to wipe them out. The health ministry says entire extended families, some with more than 15 members, were killed. And, of course, this is all happening as President Trump - you know, he's wrapping up a trip to the Middle East. He visited countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, but notably not Israel.

MARTÍNEZ: So what is Israel saying about the airstrikes this week and what their next steps might be?

AL-SHALCHI: Right. So Israeli defense officials are telling reporters, including us, NPR, that these strikes are to deliver a strong message to Hamas. He says - it says that Hamas should surrender, that the campaign is going to get even worse if they don't, that a new expansion of the operations will start right away. This expansion even has a name. It's called Gideon's Chariot. Israel has been calling up tens of thousands of reservists, and the plan involves displacing a large number of Palestinians into the south. Basically, Israel is saying to Hamas, it's now or never to lay down your arms and make a deal.

MARTÍNEZ: So on that deal, where do ceasefire talks stand?

AL-SHALCHI: Well, the U.S. jump-started the talks right after the release of Israeli American soldier Edan Alexander on Monday. And Israel sent a delegation to Doha, but publicly, there's been no movement towards a deal. You know, there were hopes that something would come out of Trump's visit to the Middle East, but at least publicly, we haven't heard anything. Today, Trump told reporters that Palestinians are starving and that, quote, "a lot of good things are going to happen over the next month," but he didn't elaborate. Yesterday, he said he'd be happy to have the U.S. get involved. He says he wants to make Gaza, quote, "a freedom zone," but, again, nothing about a ceasefire or ending the war. Trump is leaving the region today, and many in Israel are concerned that the momentum is lost for a deal.

MARTÍNEZ: That's NPR's Hadeel Al-Shalchi in Tel Aviv. Thank you for your reporting on this.

