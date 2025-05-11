Pope Leo XIV calls for peace in Gaza and Ukraine, saying 'Never again war'

Updated May 14, 2025 at 11:02 AM CDT

ROME — Pope Leo XIV called for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the war in Ukraine on Sunday, in his first Sunday noon blessing as pontiff since his election. He spoke from the loggia of St. Peter's Basilica.

"I am deeply pained by what is happening," said Leo, referring to the war in Gaza. "Let the fighting cease immediately, let humanitarian aid be provided to the exhausted civilian population, and may all hostages be released."

Leo also talked about the war in Ukraine, saying, "I carry in my heart the suffering of the beloved Ukrainian people." He urged that, "every effort be made to reach a true, just and lasting peace as soon as possible."

And he quoted Pope Francis saying that the global conflicts affecting so many people around the world equate to a "third world war in pieces."

"In today's dramatic context of a third world war fought piecemeal … I too appeal to the powerful of the world by repeating these ever-relevant words: never again war!" he said.

Leo welcomed the announcement of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, and said he hopes there can be a lasting agreement.

These words came as many across the world are just getting to know the new pontiff, and are eager to see what issues will be at the forefront of his papacy.

On Thursday, Leo was elected 267th pope, following the death of Francis last month. The 69-year-old Chicago-born missionary, who attended Villanova University in Pennsylvania, is the first pope from the United States. He previously spent many years as a missionary, pastor bishop and archbishop in Peru.

The new pope's remarks came after the Regina Caeli (Queen of Heaven) prayer. It is typically recited by popes, but was sung by Pope Leo.

Wearing the simple white cassock of the papacy and his silver pectoral cross, Pope Leo also noted that this Sunday is Mother's Day in many countries, and wished all mothers, "including those in heaven" a Happy Mother's Day.

He ended with a "heartfelt appeal" to Mary Queen of Peace, "so that she may present it to the Lord Jesus and obtain for us the miracle of peace."

