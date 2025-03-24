State Department funding freeze affects international visits to Pensacola

The U.S. State Department’s temporary funding freeze has caused the Gulf Coast Diplomacy Council to lose thousands in unpaid invoices.

The organization has also canceled three events in March as a result.

On February 13, the U.S. State Department announced a 15-day funding freeze. More than a month later, the funding has yet to be reinstated. This freeze has also affected Fulbright and study-abroad scholars.

The Gulf Coast Diplomacy is a non-partisan, non-profit that collaborates with the U.S. Department of State and U.S. Congress to promote international exchange.

Pensacola is one of 74 communities in the United States with a program like the Gulf Coast Diplomacy Council.

“It’s one of the most effective tools in public diplomacy,” said Jena Melançon, who founded the organization in 2008. “It’s a two-way exchange. We are learning from them.”

As of last year, the nonprofit has welcomed 3,685 international visitors from 183 different countries.

The organization estimates the region will lose more than $66,500 from lost revenue from canceled projects and invoices for hotel rooms and transportation for February visits that offices in Washington D.C. have not paid. The organization had a direct hit of more than $12,000 in costs incurred when a youth group from Brazil had to extend their stay in Pensacola because of the snowstorm in January.

In a newsletter sent last week, Melançon reached out to supporters about the issue and said the Pensacola area is looking at a $731,500 economic hit for the first few months without these international visits. Every $1 of federal funds spent turns into $11 in economic activity, Melançon noted.

“While they are here, they stay in local hotels, eat locally, shop locally.”

As the organization waits to see what happens, staff and volunteers are staying busy. Melançon joked she was grateful that they are understaffed at the moment.

“We are not pouting. We’re being productive,” said Melançon. “Three weeks ago we made a list of tasks and now we have the time to do them.”

In May, the organization launches Faces of Service, a multi-year educational campaign with the National Museum and Center for Service. Melançon is adamant about keeping the youth diplomats program alive. It teaches teens about global affairs and diplomacy.

“It’s extremely important right now,” said Melançon. “Teens are going to get exposure anyway from sources like TikTok. We want to provide a program where youth can come together and explore topics and facilitate a discussion from all perspectives.”

Melançon urged supporters to reach out to the Florida delegation in Congress about the funding freeze to make an appeal for the Gulf Coast Diplomacy programs and what they provide for the community.

“This is an urgent matter,” she said.