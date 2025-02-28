Trump, Zelenskyy shouting match underscores change in U.S. foreign policy

Updated February 28, 2025 at 17:23 PM ET

Since the end of World War II, the United States has promoted Western values, strong international alliances — and a shared view that Russia (or the then-Soviet Union) was an adversary.

It appears that the U.S., under President Trump, is now ceding that ground.

"I'm not aligned with anybody," Trump said during an Oval Office meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky that descended into a shouting match. "I'm aligned with the United States of America, and for the good of the world, I'm aligned with the world, and I want to get this thing over with."

With Trump's transactional nature, American foreign policy has been reoriented to one that downplays alliances and is open for business with any country — depending on what's in it for the United States in the short run.

Nothing encapsulates that more than what happened this week as it relates to Ukraine, from the United States siding with Russia at the United Nations at the beginning of the week on the three-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine to the meeting at the White House that saw Trump and Vice President JD Vance accuse Zelenskyy of not being "thankful."

Zelenskyy was in Washington to discuss and potentially sign a minerals deal that he hoped would give more security guarantees to his country, something Trump has been reluctant to commit to. That deal now appears to be in serious jeopardy.

"I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations," Trump posted on his social media platform after the meeting. "I don't want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace."

Here's a look at what happened this week that led up to the meeting:

Trump called the potential minerals deal "very well advanced" on Thursday, but he didn't want to "jinx" it. He said there have been "very good talks" with both parties. "I think Russia has been acting very well," he said of the negotiations to end the war.

on Thursday, but he didn't want to "jinx" it. He said there have been "very good talks" with both parties. "I think Russia has been acting very well," he said of the negotiations to end the war. One of the sticking points, however, is that Ukraine wants firmer security guarantees . Trump, though, said at a meeting with his Cabinet that he's not guaranteeing security for Ukraine; that's up to Europe. "I'm not making security guarantees," he said, adding, "NATO you can forget about."

. Trump, though, said at a meeting with his Cabinet that he's not guaranteeing security for Ukraine; that's up to Europe. "I'm not making security guarantees," he said, adding, "NATO you can forget about." At the same meeting, Vice President Vance chided the media for drawing conclusions about which side Trump is on while he is trying to negotiate an end to the war.

for drawing conclusions about which side Trump is on while he is trying to negotiate an end to the war. But on Thursday, in the White House meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump contended: "Putting security there, that's the easy part." And he said: " We're going to see if we can get a lot of it [territory] back for Ukraine , if it's possible."

, if it's possible." Trump walked back his comment from last week that Zelenskyy is a "dictator." "Did I say that? I can't believe I said that," he told reporters Thursday. Of Putin sticking to a deal, Trump said, "I don't believe he's going to violate his word." Russia already violated an agreement for Ukrainian security if Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons after the fall of the Soviet Union.

he told reporters Thursday. Of Putin sticking to a deal, Trump said, "I don't believe he's going to violate his word." Russia already violated an agreement for Ukrainian security if Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons after the fall of the Soviet Union. Trump later said of his Friday meeting with Zelenskyy: "We are going to be signing a deal together, probably in front of the media."

That was only one of the major stories that made headlines in the last week. There was also the email heard 'round the federal government that led to confusion throughout the country, testy town halls with GOP constituents pushing back on DOGE's chainsaw approach to government staffing and spending and an eyebrow-raising AI video posted – without explanation – to Trump's official social media accounts depicting a Gaza with a feasting Elon Musk, gold Trump balloons, belly dancers and "Trump Gaza" signs and a lot more.

Here's a day-by-day wrap up of everything (that we know of) that happened since our last analysis posted a week ago:

Last Friday:

Steve Bannon says it was just a "wave" at CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, while others saw it as a Nazi salute meant to be intentionally provocative. The Anti-Defamation League condemned it and a French far-right leader canceled his trip to CPAC because of "a gesture referring to Nazi ideology," he said.

The Washington Post reports that Trump Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has asked Elon Musk to "better coordinate" on cuts initiated by Musk's informal advisory group, the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

A Trump-appointed judge in Washington reversed his restraining order against the Trump administration's dismantling of USAID.

The Trump administration restores dozens of jobs at the National Park Service. Many are to help maintain and clean parks and collect admission fees. The Park Service says it will hire 7,700 seasonal employees, up from 5,000 promised earlier in the week and higher than the 6,350 average for the last three years. Colorado's Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument said on social media that it would close Monday for two days because of a "lack of staffing."

Republicans start to face testy town halls from Georgia to Wisconsin, Oklahoma and Oregon.

Trump has a testy exchange with Maine's governor of transgender athletes in an event with governors at the White House.

Trump fires three top generals, including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff C.Q. Brown, as well as military JAG lawyers. The firings are being referred to as the Friday Night Massacre.

The Supreme Court temporarily blocks the firing of Hampton Dellinger, head of the Office of Special Counsel, an independent agency tasked with protecting the rights of federal workers.

Saturday:

Musk posts on X that federal workers are to send in five bullet points describing what they did the week before — or be considered resigned. Key agencies like Homeland Security, Defense, the FBI and National Institutes of Health tell workers not to reply. But Health and Human Services told workers to do so shortly after the general counsel of the agency told workers not to.

A woman is forcibly removed from a Republican town hall in Idaho because of her protest at the event.

Trump posts on social media that he wants to see Musk "get more aggressive."

Sunday:

Monday:

Musk posts on X about the email: "Failure to respond a second time could result in termination." Trump says there was a lot of "genius" in sending the email.

A Trump-appointed judge declines to restore the AP's access to the White House because it had not demonstrated it suffered "irreparable harm."

The Justice Department is unable or unwilling to tell a federal judge who exactly runs DOGE.

Trump is considering doing away with AFRICOM — which oversees military operations on the continent of Africa — and putting it under European command.

On the email controversy and heads of agencies telling employees not to respond to it, Trump says, "They don't mean that combative in any way with Elon." It's about security for agencies like the State Department and FBI, he says. Trump also claims, without evidence: "We have people who don't show up to work." And: "People aren't answering, because they don't even exist." Plus: "We're actually going to Fort Knox to see if the gold is still there."

Some 1,200 people attended the first "Principles First Summit." It's a gathering of a group of conservatives opposed to Trump. Billionaire Mark Cuban was one of the attendees. When he took to the stage, he criticized Democrats, saying their critiques of Trump don't matter because they "can't sell worth s***."

Someone gets an apparently AI-generated video to play on all the screens at the housing department. It depicts Trump kissing Musk's feet with the title: "Long live the real king." People in the building couldn't figure out how to turn it off, so they were ordered to unplug all TVs.

Tuesday:

Wednesday:

Thursday:

Trump says tariffs will go into effect March 4 against Canada and Mexico, as well as another 10% on China, March 4.

USAID staff instructed to pick up their belongings Thursday and Friday. They got 15 minutes to clear out their desks.

The U.K.'s Starmer meets with Trump at the White House and offered him an invitation to a state dinner from King Charles. Starmer noted that the U.K. will be increasing its defense funding and is "all in" on supporting Ukraine. Trump said he supports Article 5 of NATO that essentially says an attack on one is an attack on all. Trump also said a minerals deal would serve as a security "backstop."

A federal judge partially pauses mass firings of some federal employees.

Pro-Trump right-wing online influencer Andrew Tate and his brother were released from prison in Romania and flew back on a private jet to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Both were charged with human trafficking in Romania, and Andrew Tate has also been charged with rape. Both men deny the allegations. The Financial Times reports that the Trump administration pressed Romania to release them.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau dropped five major legal cases. In one of the cases, the CFPB had accused Capital One "of failing to pay more than $2 billion in interest to customers by misleading them into thinking they would be getting higher rates."

Friday:

Vance to speak at National Catholic Prayer Breakfast. Vance chided bishops over immigration earlier this month.

The Supreme Court's decision on USAID is expected.

Zelenskyy is expected to meet with Trump at the White House.

