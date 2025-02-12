© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
Photos: See what happened at the Westminster Dog Show

By NPR Staff
Published February 12, 2025 at 10:34 AM CST
Monty the Giant schnauzer won Best in Show at the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday in New York City.
Monty the Giant schnauzer won Best in Show at the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday in New York City.

A 5-year-old giant schnauzer named Monty won the Best In Show title at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday night.

He bested six other finalists to win the award.

The runner-up was, for the third time, a whippet known as Bourbon. Other finalists included a bichon frisé called Neal, a Skye terrier named Archer, and a shih tzu called Comet who has been a finalist before.

An Irish red and white setter competes during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
An Irish red and white setter competes during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Also in the mix were a German shepherd named Mercedes, who came in second last year, and an English springer spaniel called Freddie.

Each dog at Westminster is judged according to how closely it matches the ideal for its breed. Winners get a trophy, ribbons and bragging rights, but no cash prize.

This year's competition marked the event's return to New York's Madison Square Garden for the first time in four years.

A handler enters the ring with her whippet named Bourbon. The dog won Reserve Best in Show at the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
A handler enters the ring with her whippet named Bourbon. The dog won Reserve Best in Show at the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
A Norfolk terrier competes in the Terrier Group.
A Norfolk terrier competes in the Terrier Group.
A Great Dane competes during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
A Great Dane competes during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
Antoinelle Vulpis walks her dog Archer the Skye terrier, winner of the Terrier Group.
Antoinelle Vulpis walks her dog Archer the Skye terrier, winner of the Terrier Group.
Dogs wait for their turn backstage before being judged.
Dogs wait for their turn backstage before being judged.
A dog competes during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
A dog competes during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
A handler grooms a Samoyed dog during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
A handler grooms a Samoyed dog during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
Bedlington terriers look on after a competition during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
Bedlington terriers look on after a competition during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
