Where Trump's tariffs stand. And, the Education Department may see big cuts

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

New U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods went into effect today. China has already retaliated with counter-tariffs slated to begin on Feb 10 that target U.S. coal, natural gas and other products. Meanwhile, the U.S. trade war with Canada and Mexico has been paused for a month after the two countries struck a last-minute deal with President Trump. Canada and Mexico agreed to strengthen their border security.

Paul Sancya / AP / AP The flags of Mexico, Canada and the United States are shown near the Ambassador Bridge, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Detroit.

🎧 Both countries plan to send thousands of troops to the borders to curb the flow of migrants and fentanyl. It's fair to say that there is a trust deficit between the U.S. and Canada and Mexico, NPR's Jackie Northam tells Up First . If Trump's tariffs went ahead, Canada would have been under serious threat of a recession.

the flow of migrants and fentanyl. It's fair to say that there is a trust deficit between the U.S. and Canada and Mexico, NPR's Jackie Northam tells . If Trump's tariffs went ahead, Canada would have been under serious threat of a recession. ➡️ Trump promised 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada. This is crucial for the auto industry, which has a complicated supply chain that spans North America.

This is crucial for the auto industry, which has a complicated supply chain that spans North America. ➡️ Fans booed the U.S. national anthem during Sunday's NBA game in Toronto as tensions brewed between Canada and the U.S.

The Department of Government Efficiency, which is not a Cabinet agency, has caused significant chaos and confusion under Elon Musk's leadership. Trump's unelected adviser has initiated a campaign from within the federal government to radically upend agencies. Recently, DOGE gained access to the Treasury Department's payment systems, which manage trillions of dollars of spending every year.

🎧 Musk is rapidly moving through large parts of the federal government and is promising to divide and conquer what he perceives as "the deep state," NPR's Bobby Allyn says. A question DOGE faces is: Can Musk legally have this much access and control over the federal government? The White House has made Musk a special government employee, which is a temporary government job. Richard Painter, the White House's top ethics lawyer during the George W. Bush administration, says this is uncharted territory and no Democratic or Republican administration has ever sent people into agencies in such an intrusive manner.

Changes are underway at the U.S. Department of Education, with potentially more significant developments on the horizon. Sources have informed NPR that Trump is preparing to issue an executive action to accomplish two goals: swiftly making relatively small staff and program cuts and urging Congress to abolish the department. This comes as several dozen of the department's 4,400 employees have already been placed on paid leave.

🎧 Congress created the department and its signature roles, which makes it much more difficult to cut, NPR's Cory Turner says. The department has a budget of around $79 billion. There have been plenty of past efforts to close the department and rewrite the rules of big programs like Title I, but lawmakers, including many Republicans, have opposed them.

Life advice

/ skodonnell/Getty Images / skodonnell/Getty Images

Attending milestones like birthdays, graduations, anniversaries and weddings can come with a hefty price tag. Wedding planning company The Knot says the average cost to be a bridesmaid is around $1,900. Even if you aren't in the wedding party, it can cost about $580 to attend. But there is no reason for your social calendar to burn a hole in your wallet. With realistic expectations, careful planning and some honesty, staying on budget and keeping healthy relationships is possible. Here's how:

🎂 See how full your calendar might be. Make a list of all the big celebrations you expect to attend this year.

🎂 Do research and create a realistic budget for how much you might spend at each event. Look up travel and accommodation costs to start.

🎂 You can gracefully decline an invitation. There are other ways you can be involved, like sending a gift.

Check out more ways to plan financially here.

Picture show

Leafy Yun Ye /

At the East Wind Foundation, located in the heart of Los Angeles' Chinatown, many young people dedicate their after-school and weekend hours to practicing the traditional folk art of lion dancing. This ancient art form dates back to the Han Dynasty and allows participants to connect with their heritage while fostering a sense of belonging within the community. Lion dancing requires immense strength, stamina and coordination. Check out these photos showing the dancers from practice to performance.

3 things to know before you go

Cathy Scola / Getty Images / Getty Images A new study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine found just nine children's cereal brands advertised directly to kids dominated purchases by families with kids: Cocoa Puffs, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Honey Nut Cheerios, Lucky Charms, Pebbles, Reese's Puffs, Toast Crunch and Trix.

A study shows that advertising boosts sales of high-sugar cereals when aimed directly at children under 12 but not when targeted at adults. Breakfast cereal is one of the top sources of added sugar in children's diets. Humans have a vestigial ear muscle — one that perks up ears in animals — that shows electrical activity when people are trying hard to listen to something, according to a new study. State Farm is requesting California regulators approve a significant emergency rate increase. It states that it's necessary to prevent a "dire situation for our customers and the insurance market in the state," which has been exacerbated by the wildfires in Southern California. (via KQED)

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

Copyright 2025 NPR