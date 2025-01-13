Sudan's military takes back key strategic city from RSF paramilitary group

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

We have an update on the Civil War in Sudan. The army, by which I mean the government's army, has recaptured a key city south of the capitol. And that's sparking celebrations and hope of a turning point. This civil war has created the world's largest humanitarian crisis and led to famine and acusations of genocide. NPR's Emmanuel Akinwotu reports.

EMMANUEL AKINWOTU, BYLINE: A rare explosion of joy in Sudan.

(SOUNDBITE OF DRUMS BEATING)

AKINWOTU: Drummers in the breadbasket central state of Gezira pound out rhythms on traditional copper drums.

(SOUNDBITE OF DRUMS BEATING)

AKINWOTU: In footage posted by local Sudanese media, crowds pour into the streets of Wad Madani in celebration....

(SOUNDBITE OF CROWDS CELEBRATING)

AKINWOTU: ...As troops from the Sudanese army enter the city for the first time in over a year. Since April 2023, two former allies, the army and the Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, have battled for territory and control of Sudan. Wad Madani lies on the banks of the Blue Nile River. Controlling it allows greater access to other parts of the country. Much of Gezira is still under RSF control, but the tide could be turning.

The agricultural region has suffered some of the worst atrocities of the war, and Sudan urgently needs it to stop the famine.

MOHAMED HAMDAN DAGALO: (Speaking Arabic).

AKINWOTU: The RSF leader, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, was sanctioned by the U.S. government earlier this month, dealing a blow to his legitimacy. He vowed the defeat was just a temporary setback in a broadcast which aired yesterday. Both sides have committed atrocities during the war, but last year, the RSF accounted for almost 80% of attacks targeting civilians, according to ACLED, a nonprofit specializing in conflict research. So as the RSF loses ground to the army...

(SOUNDBITE OF CROWDS CELEBRATING)

AKINWOTU: ...The celebrations erupt from Sudanese people who hope for an end to the brutality. Emmanuel Akinwotu, NPR News, Lagos. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

