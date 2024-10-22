© 2024 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2 naval aviators died in a plane crash after returning from a tour in Yemen

By Ayana Archie
Published October 22, 2024 at 4:09 AM CDT
This combination of undated photos released by the U.S. Navy shows left to right; Lt. Serena Wileman, a Naval Aviator, and Lt. Commander Lyndsay Evans, a Naval Flight Officer.
AP
/
U.S. Navy
This combination of undated photos released by the U.S. Navy shows left to right; Lt. Serena Wileman, a Naval Aviator, and Lt. Commander Lyndsay Evans, a Naval Flight Officer.

Two naval aviators died last week during a training flight, shortly after returning from tours in Yemen, the Navy said.

Lt. Cmdr. Lyndsay “Miley” Evans and Lt. Serena “Dug” Wileman, both 31 and from California, were aboard an EA-18G Growler jet aircraft that crashed near Mount Rainier in Washington state last week.

Evans and Wileman recently spent nine months as part of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130, also known as the “Zappers,” in which they carried out strikes against the Houthi, a Yemeni militia backed by Iran.

Evans “helped develop and execute new warfare tactics that required knowledge, innovation, and a comprehensive understanding of aerial warfare and electronic attack,” the Navy said.

Evans earned Growler Tactics Instructor of the Year, two Single Action Air Medals and three Strike Flight Air Medals between December 2023 and March 2024.

She additionally participated in the all-women Super Bowl flyover last year, which commemorated 50 years of women being Navy pilots.

Wileman was awarded three Strike Flight Air Medals between December 2023 and April 2024.

“Outside the cockpit, Wileman made everyone smile,” the Navy said in a statement. “She would brighten up any room and was known for her genuine care and compassion for those around her.”

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR News
Ayana Archie
[Copyright 2024 NPR]