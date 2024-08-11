© 2024 | WUWF Public Media
Photos: See what happened at the Olympic closing ceremony

By NPR Staff
Published August 11, 2024 at 7:53 PM CDT
A general view as the final Olympic Ring is lifted into place to assemble the Olympic Rings during the Closing Ceremony on Sunday.
Michael Reaves
/
Getty Images
A general view as the final Olympic Ring is lifted into place to assemble the Olympic Rings during the Closing Ceremony on Sunday.

The Paris Olympics wrapped up Sunday with a lavish closing ceremony. It marked the end of a remarkable 2 1/2 weeks of competition and controversy.

We take a look at the celebration.

An overview shows Lithuania's athletes parading during the closing ceremony on Sunday.
Julie Sebadelha / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
An overview shows Lithuania's athletes parading during the closing ceremony on Sunday.
Japan's athletes take part in the athletes parade during the closing ceremony on Sunday.
Jung Yeon-Je / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Japan's athletes take part in the athletes parade during the closing ceremony on Sunday.
Gold medallist of women's marathon swimming Netherland's Sharon Van Rouwendaal celebrate with her medal on Sunday.
Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Gold medalist of women's marathon swimming, the Netherlands' Sharon Van Rouwendaal, celebrates with her medal on Sunday.
Athletes wave a French flag during on Sunday.
Natacha Pisarenko / AP
/
AP
Athletes wave a French flag during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday.
Silver medallist Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa, gold medallist Netherlands' Sifan Hassan and bronze medallist Kenya's Hellen Obiri pose during the podium ceremony for the women's marathon event on Sunday.
Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Silver medal winner, Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa, gold medalist Netherlands' Sifan Hassan and bronze medalist Kenya's Hellen Obiri pose during the podium ceremony for the women's marathon event on Sunday.
Pianist performs during the closing ceremony on Sunday.
Phil Noble / Reuters
/
Reuters
A pianist performs during the closing ceremony on Sunday.
Athletes parade on Sunday.
Petr David Josek / AP
/
AP
Athletes parade on Sunday.
The Golden Voyager descends into the Stadium as a light show takes place on Sunday.
Michael Reaves / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
The Golden Voyager descends into the stadium as a light show takes place on Sunday.
New IOC Athletes Commission member Marcus Daniell during the closing ceremony on Sunday.
Phil Noble / Reuters
/
Reuters
New International Olympic Committee Athletes’ Commission member Marcus Daniell during the closing ceremony on Sunday.
Dancers perform during the closing ceremony on Sunday.
Sarah Meyssonnier / Reuters
/
Reuters
Dancers perform during the closing ceremony on Sunday.
Athletes pose for a selfie on Monday.
Ashley Landis / AP
/
AP
Athletes pose for a selfie on Monday.
French Opera Singer Benjamin Bernheim performs Hymn To Apollo on Sunday.
Andy Chua / Reuters
/
Reuters
French opera singer Benjamin Bernheim performs Hymn To Apollo on Sunday.
Gold medallist for the women's long jump US' Tara Davis-Woodhall reacts during the closing ceremony on Sunday.
Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Gold medalist for the women's long jump, Tara Davis-Woodhall of the United States, reacts during the closing ceremony on Sunday.
An overview shows Los Angeles' Mayor Karen Bass and US' gymnasts Simone Biles holding the Olympic flag on Sunday
Julie Sebadelha / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
An overview shows Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and U.S. gymnasts Simone Biles holding the Olympic flag on Sunday.
US' actor Tom Cruise descends from the roof of the stadium on Sunday.
Mohd Rasfan / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Actor Tom Cruise descends from the roof of the stadium on Sunday.
US singer H.E.R performs during the closing ceremony on Sunday.
Franck Fife / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
U.S. singer H.E.R. performs during the closing ceremony on Sunday.
British athletes react during the closing ceremony on Sunday.
Rebecca Blackwell / AP
/
AP
British athletes react during the closing ceremony on Sunday.
Athletes of Suriname sit on the floor during the closing ceremony on Sunday.
Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters
/
Reuters
Athletes of Suriname sit on the floor during the closing ceremony on Sunday.
People watch a TV program airing the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday.
Aurelien Morissard / AP
/
AP
People watch a TV program airing the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday.
International Olympic Committe (IOC) President Thomas Bach (C) shakes hands with France's judoka Teddy Riner on Sunday.
Franck Fife / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach (center) shakes hands with France's judoka Teddy Riner on Sunday.
A photograph of Swimming Gold medalist Leon Marchand of Team France celebrating winning the Men's 200m Individual Medley Final is projected in Montmartre overlooking the fireworks of the closing ceremony on Sunday.
Ryan Pierse / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
A photograph of swimming gold medalist Leon Marchand of France celebrating winning the men's 200 meter individual medley final is projected in Montmartre overlooking the fireworks of the closing ceremony on Sunday.
