Railroad Bill is a very bad man

This year marks a century since the first known recording of the classic blues standard “The Ballad of Railroad Bill.” The song is a kind of recurring theme in the history of American Music, having been recorded by everyone from Taj Mahal to Bob Dylan to Andrew Byrd.

First known recording of Railroad Bill

But the song's roots lie buried — literally — right here in Northwest Florida. Railroad Bill was a real person, a Black turpentine worker turned desperado named Morris Slater. His daring train robberies, generosity to poor black families, and refusal to comply with white authorities would transform him into an enduring African American folk hero.

Slater claimed the lives of several lawmen before he himself was killed in 1896, by a posse of mercenaries looking to claim a bounty on his head. His body was displayed in cities across the Gulf Coast before he was finally laid to rest in an unmarked grave at the St. John Cemetery, in Pensacola's Brownsville community.

It wasn't until 2012 that an amateur historian named Larry Massey finally identified the location of the grave. Massey's wife paid to have a tombstone erected on the spot, but to this day, few know that it's there. The lack of fanfare is surprising, considering Slater's outsized influence on American culture.

After his death, Morris Slater's body was displayed in cities across the Gulf Coast.

Railroad Bill's legend exemplifies the broader tradition of the so-called "Bad Man" archetype in African American culture. Dennis Winston, a writer and scholar of English and African American literature at the University of Maryland, wrote his dissertation on the topic.

"These bad men ballads really start emerging in the late 19th century," Winston said. "Reconstruction is this moment when there is some bit of optimism among Black folks. There is a chance to take part in the political system. There are all of these sort of options available to them after slavery ... And, on the other side of that, you also have a society that's very hostile to this new sort of freedom that's emerging ... So we see a rise in terrorism among these individuals. We also see laws that are created to sort of re-institutionalize slavery ... So these ballads are really about these men who are challenging these ideas at this really sort of pivotal time in American history."

In his dissertation, Winston traced the evolution of the Bad Man from the Antebellum South, through the Blues, to the Blaxploitation films of the 1970s all the way into contemporary hip hop.

Versions of "Railroad Bill" began circulating even before Slater's death. These lyrics were published in the Aug. 19, 1895 edition of Atlanta's Weekly Constitution newspaper.

"The bad man ... is this figure who's always sort of been there," he said, "He evolves over time."

By the 1970s, you could find traces of the Bad Man in songs like "The Message," by Grandmaster Flash, when he raps, "Don't push me, I'm close to the edge. I just might lose my head."

"I mean, even that sense of just being on the edge of sanity, because so much of the world is in chaos around him, is just sort of the underpinnings of what makes the bad man the bad man," Winston said.

By the 1980s, those underpinnings had become overtones with the birth of so-called "gangsta" rap.

"Ice T would be considered one of the first gangsta rappers," said Quincy Hull, a poet whose work focuses on themes of police brutality. "... All of his raps have always been very politically charged. If you go back to just 1992, he did a song called 'Cop Killer,' which caused a storm in this whole country. Cops were killing us left and right, but here's a Black man who wrote a song about being a cop killer himself because of all the injustice that the cops were doing to us that he basically said, 'I can't take it anymore.'"

Hull, who goes by "Q," grew up in Gary, Indiana, which he described as "a little on the rough side."

"I was losing friends," he said, "and I was writing poems to kind of help make sense of it, I guess, for myself as well as trying to pass on positive words to parents and loved ones, to people who I was losing, to try to help uplift them and make them feel better."

One of Hull’s brothers, himself a poet and emcee, was murdered in 1992.

"I was basically writing for both of us," he said, "so, when my first book came out, I had my poems on the first half and I had his raps on the other half of the book because I wanted people to still know what he had to say before he was murdered."

Hull left Gary for Memphis, Tennessee, and, from there, made his way eventually to Pensacola. He arrived in October of 2009, just one week after 17-year-old Victor Steen had been run over by a Pensacola police officer who fired a taser at Steen from his moving patrol car, while Steen rode his bike.

Pensacola Police Officer Jerald Ard runs over, kills 17-year-old Victor Steen

The teen's death set off a series of marches over allegations of racial profiling, recklessness, and police brutality. Many of those who positioned themselves at the front of those marches were white, suburban teens who had witnessed Steen’s death from a music venue across the street.

"I won't call it a movement," Hull said. "It was the lack of movement that they had in Pensacola after Victor Steen’s tragic killing. And a lot of those kids were the ones who was across the street at the club that witnessed the murder. They witnessed it, they saw it. But during ... the coroner's inquest, a lot of them seemed to be very unsure about what they saw."

That inquest ultimately determined the death "an unfortunate accident," and the officer was allowed to return to work after just two weeks ’ suspension.

For Winston, it’s situations like this one that sustain the Bad Man.

"Hip hop gives many individuals an opportunity to voice their concerns when there aren't any other opportunities to do so," he said. "There isn't a political space for many young Black folks to voice their concerns. In schools, for example, a lot of that frustration isn't invited into the classroom as much as it was. We have the banning of books. We have teachers being asked to not talk about certain things in classrooms. So hip hop again becomes really one of these spaces, one of the few spaces where these types of expressions can be shared."

This idea: of the Bad Man as a symbol of resistance, is often crowded out by a different one: The Bad Man as a symbol of nihilism. Both Winston and Hull suggested that this was at least partially due to the commercialization of Hip Hop and the industry’s desire to cater to the sensibilities of white consumers.

"I think if we're looking at the bad man today, the commercial popularity of hip hop ... really determines the kinds of artistic choices emcees and hip hop artists are making," Winston said. "If you have an individual who is an artist and wants to get out of their community, and they know that talking about these experiences in this very specific way might get them the most recognition and the most opportunity to leave, it's hard to figure out what they might do differently with the music, right?"

Hull was more pointed in his critique.

"They don't want to market how bad things are because of racism," he said. "They want to hear how bad things are because we're black people: ‘Look what they're doing to themselves. Look what they're doing to each other.’"

Winston said nihilism was, in many ways, a natural response to the conditions in much of Black, urban America.

"In an environment in which education is in many ways limited, employment is in many ways is limited, where in so many instances family structure is broken down, it's not unimaginable for someone to ... slip into a form of despair in which there is ... a lack of love and hope, " he said. "But, even in this, people are still making choices, right? And choices that reflect that kind of lovelessness and hopelessness. The way that it manifests in rap music is the emcee who talks about violence but doesn't talk about the consequences of violence."

This is a choice Hull knows well.

"I had a choice," he said. "I came from a very, very bad place, but I was intelligent enough to have read books and remember stories from my ancestors and my parents and my elders. And I wanted to tell a different story in my poems. Maybe not to the point where I was going to blow up like some poets who probably get on Def Comedy Jam and tell a different story. I don't care about that. I don't want to tell that story. I want to tell the truth. And my story was not a story of me joining the gang or me selling drugs. I didn't do any of that. But I observed it. I can tell the story about it because I did observe it.

"But I flipped the story. I talked about how those drugs replaced jobs, how those guns replaced opportunity, and how they dropped crumbs in the community and said, 'Now, fight over those crumbs' ... So I had a choice. That's all ... I didn't want to sell my soul to make a bigger profit. I want to tell the truth to expose and open up some eyes to people so they can see that we ain't our own worst enemies."

To silence the bad man, Hull said, is to miss the point.

"The best thing to do is to let these words come out," he said, "because the minute I stop speaking, that's when it's really going to be some trouble. Yeah. So just let me speak. Basically, let me speak ... I'm just echoing out the frustration of people who are tired of being killed by the police ...

"America's always been wrong, so they have created the Bad Man. They have created him. So that's what they've done. And they've created Black angst and white guilt. They've created all of that. Unfortunately, they only want to deal with Black angst and the Bad Man. They don't want to deal with the white guilt."

