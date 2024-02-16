Photos: See Russian anti-corruption leader Alexei Navalny's life in pictures

Prison officials in Russia say opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died in an Arctic penal colony.

They say they're investigating his cause of death. Navalny had been in shaky health after surviving poisoning that he blamed on the Russian government.

The Kremlin denied it. But Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the Russian government - and leader Vladimir Putin - always feared Navalny's opposition to their regime.

We take a look at his life in pictures:

Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr / AP / AP May 8, 2012: Alexei Navalny, a prominent anti-corruption whistle blower and blogger, center, speaks to protesters gathered across the street from the presidential administrations building as a police officer tries to stop him in downtown Moscow.

Sergey Ponomarev / AP / AP May 8, 2012: Alexei Navalny is seen behind the bars in the police van after he was detained during protests in Moscow, on a day after Putin's inauguration.

Denis Sinyakov / Reuters / Reuters May 24, 2012: Prominent anti-corruption blogger Alexei Navalny greets supporters inside a car after being released from a police station in Moscow. The opposition leader Alexei Navalny received a 15-day sentence for disobeying police during a rally.

Maxim Shemetov / Reuters / Reuters March 6, 2015: Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition leader, walks out of a detention center in Moscow. Navalny walked out of a Moscow detention center a week after fellow opposition leader Boris Nemtsov was shot dead in what his allies say was a political killing aimed at intimidating them.

Anadolu / Getty Images / Getty Images March 26, 2017: Police officers detain anti-corruption campaigner and opposition figure Alexei Navalny during an opposition rally in Moscow.

Denis Tyrin / AP / AP March 27, 2017: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gestures while speaking, as his lawyer Olga Mikhailova listens, in court in Moscow, Russia. Navalny, who organized a wave of nationwide protests against government corruption that rattled authorities, was fined 20,000 rubles ($340) on Monday by a Moscow court.

Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images March 30, 2017: Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was arrested during March 26 anti-corruption rally, gestures during an appeal hearing at a court in Moscow on March 30, 2017.

Evgeny Feldman / AP / AP Jan. 28, 2018: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, center, attends a rally in Moscow, Russia.

Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP / AP March 22, 2022: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, centre, gestures via a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, standing next to his layer and speaking with Penitentiary Service officers during a court session, in Pokrov.