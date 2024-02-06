Why did a creek in Virginia turn a cloudy, white color? Mystery was cleared up

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A creek in Virginia recently turned a cloudy white color. Lynchburg Fire Department crews were called to the scene. Turns out a clogged drain line at a nearby dairy sent milk overflowing into a sewer and into the creek. The line was cleared, and fire officials said in a Facebook post that there was no public health threat, but there were some puns. Here's one. I heard there was only a 2% chance of this ever happening. I didn't say good puns. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

