Trump gag order is partially upheld in Jan. 6 case

By Carrie Johnson
Published December 8, 2023 at 1:27 PM CST
Former President Donald Trump departs for a break during a civil fraud trial in New York City on Thursday.
Timothy A. Clary
/
AFP via Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump departs for a break during a civil fraud trial in New York City on Thursday.

A federal appeals court panel has preserved most of a gag order on former President Donald Trump in his federal election interference case in Washington, D.C. The three-judge panel concluded some of Trump's remarks "pose a significant and imminent threat to the orderly adjudication" of justice but said the lower court judge's gag order swept in too much speech protected by the First Amendment.

The appeals court ruling would allow Trump to make public statements about the special counsel in the case, Jack Smith, but not other prosecutors, court staffers or their family members — if those remarks are designed to interfere with lawyers or court staff's work on the four-count felony case against Trump.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
