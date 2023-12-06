© 2023 | WUWF Public Media
Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy to retire at the end of the month

By Kelsey Snell,
Eric McDanielClaudia Grisales
Published December 6, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST
Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., says he will retire from Congress at the end of 2023, leaving just weeks left in his term in office.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., says he will retire from Congress at the end of 2023, leaving just weeks left in his term in office.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., says he will retire from congress at the end of this year, departing before the end of his term.

McCarthy announced his plans in an essay published in the Wall Street Journal.

"No matter the odds, or personal cost, we did the right thing," McCarthy wrote. "That may seem out of fashion in Washington these days, but delivering results for the American people is still celebrated across the country. It is in this spirit that I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways. I know my work is only getting started."

McCarthy was removed as speaker earlier this year in a rare vote of the House on a Motion to Vacate the Chair. His ouster led to a three-week debacle where Washington was paralyzed as the House was unable to function.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Kelsey Snell
Kelsey Snell is a Congressional correspondent for NPR. She has covered Congress since 2010 for outlets including The Washington Post, Politico and National Journal. She has covered elections and Congress with a reporting specialty in budget, tax and economic policy. She has a graduate degree in journalism from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. and an undergraduate degree in political science from DePaul University in Chicago.
Eric McDaniel
Eric McDaniel edits the NPR Politics Podcast. He joined the program ahead of its 2019 relaunch as a daily podcast.
Claudia Grisales
Claudia Grisales is a congressional reporter assigned to NPR's Washington Desk.
