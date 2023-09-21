Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month

National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated each year from September 15 to October 15 to recognize the contributions of American descendants of Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The date of September 15 is significant as it marks the anniversary of independence for Latin American countries including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

The recognition began in 1968 as a week-long celebration and was expanded to a 30-day period in 1988. Here are some ways to celebrate and embrace the rich Hispanic culture from your home and around Northwest Florida.

El Tiny Desk

From Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concerts become “El Tiny” featuring musicians from the Latinx diaspora. The lineup of musicians includes Becky G, DannyLux, Alex Cuba, Villano Antillano, Rawayana, J Noa, and Ivy Queen. If you like what you hear, be sure to check out Alt. Latino.

Radio Ambulante

NPR’s Spanish-language podcast Radio Ambulante is back featuring stories about art, science, and identity, in Latin America and Latino communities in the U.S. You can also follow the podcast on TikTok now.

Enjoy some local Mexican food

One thing about Pensacola is that it has its fair share of authentic Mexican fare. Some local favorites include Tacos Mexicanos in East Hill, Taqueria El Asador off Davis Highway, and Tacos El Amigo with locations on North Palafox and Tippin Avenue.

Check out local artists

Born and raised in Caracas, Venezuela, Daniela de Castro is a multi-media artist best known for her murals which you can see at Garden & Grain in downtown Pensacola, Perdido Beach Resort, and the Hellcat Hangar, to name a few. She is also the artist behind the Hands of Healthcare series, featuring the hands of Baptist Health Care employees and featured in the new hospital.

Daniela de Castro's "Hands of Healthcare"

Poppy Garcia is a Mexican-American self-taught artist who has been featured in the Pensacola Museum of Art with his first solo show “Bless Your Heart,” and was the 309 Punk Project Artist in Residence last August. Their work features signature caricatures and pop culture imagery. Garcia has a following on Instagram where they share their sharp sense of humor and positive attitude.

Poppy Garcia's "Doomsday 001"



Explore Pensacola’s Spanish roots

Northwest Florida’s connection to Spanish heritage dates back to 1513 when Ponce de León led the first exhibition to Florida. Pensacola’s Spanish roots are a major part of the City’s story. You can explore that history for yourself at the UWF Archeology Institute to see artifacts from Spanish Presidios. You can also check out the Presidio Santa Maria de Galve at the Pensacola Naval Air Station.

Zuly Mitchell

Venezuelan mezzo soprano Zuly Mitchell will perform traditional music from Venezuela and Latin America with accompanists Grammy Award-winning Hector Molina on the cuatro, Hernan Matute on the double bass, and Nicolas Real on the flute. The show will be 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30. Tickets and information at Eventbrite.com.

Listen to Salsa music on Sandcastle Radio

The locally-owned and operated internet radio station, Sandcastle Radio, hosts a salsa music show called “Salsa para los Salseros de Ayer con Peruchin” 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 6 p.m. Thursdays. Listen live at sandcastleradio.org or download the app.

Watch Becoming Frida Kahlo on WSRE

Explore the life of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo through the three-part miniseries “Becoming Frida Kahlo” on WSRE. The first episode is online now and the next two installments will air 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Sept. 26, and Oct. 3.

Latino Festival 2023

Presented by La Costa Latina Newspaper, the annual Latino Festival closes out Hispanic Heritage Month with live music, food, and activities at Museum Plaza in downtown Pensacola from noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 22. Admission is free.