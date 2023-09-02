See how Trump's trials crowd the Republican political calendar

Donald Trump's criminal indictments are unprecedented. They make the coming calendar convergence unprecedented too.

This week, a federal judge set a trial date for what are perhaps the highest-profile charges the former president faces, in the special counsel's election interference case.

That trial is planned for March 4, 2024 — one day before Super Tuesday, the biggest voting day of the Republican presidential primary, when more than a dozen states hold their contests.

Another date to mark is Jan. 15, 2024. That's when Iowa has its GOP caucuses — and Trump has a trial scheduled in the civil defamation case brought by the writer E. Jean Carroll.

All told, the former president faces six scheduled criminal and civil trials — plus one more criminal indictment in Georgia that needs a Trump trial date — as Republican voters select their 2024 nominee.

To see the extent to which the GOP political calendar and Trump's legal calendar are intertwined, it's helpful to see them laid out together. As you look at the graphic below, remember that the dates are subject to change:

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...