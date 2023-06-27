© 2023 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Actor Julian Sands found dead in California after going missing on hike

By Andrew Limbong
Published June 27, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT
Julian Sands is best known for starring opposite Helena Bonham Carter in the 1985 film <em>A Room with a View</em>. He's pictured above in Mexico City in May 2012.
Alexandre Meneghini
/
AP
Julian Sands is best known for starring opposite Helena Bonham Carter in the 1985 film A Room with a View. He's pictured above in Mexico City in May 2012.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's office has confirmed the death of Julian Sands after human remains were found on Southern California's Mount Baldy. He was 65 years old.

He was hiking Mount Baldy when his family reported him missing on January 13, 2023.

Sands had a wide and varied career but was best known for his role in the 1985 movie A Room with a View, starring opposite Helena Bonham Carter.

Sands learned acting at the Central School of Speech and Drama in London. In A Room with a View, he played George Emerson, a love interest to the young upper-class Lucy Honeychurch, played by Carter. In 1986, he told NPR in an interview that he was well aware of the class dynamics at play in the movie. "Nobody's actually seen to do anything other than live some leisurely life which allows them to pursue their own indulgences," he said.

Sands' acting career brought him an eclectic array of roles. His film credits include Arachnophobia, Leaving Las Vegas, and the Jackie Chan movie The Medallion. On TV, he appeared in small roles on shows such as Castle, Smallville and Dexter. In Season 5 of the action drama 24, he played the main villain Vladimir Bierko, a terrorist in possession of a deadly nerve gas.

He loved the outdoors. In a 2020 interview with The Guardian, he was asked when he was happiest. His answer was: "Close to a mountain summit on a glorious cold morning."

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR News
Andrew Limbong
Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.
See stories by Andrew Limbong