© 2023 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

50 years since Roe v. Wade: Looking back on what led to it and how it was overturned

Published January 20, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST
An abortion rights supporter holds a sign with a coat hanger, a symbol of the reproductive rights movement, with the words 'Never Again' in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on May 11, 2022. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)
An abortion rights supporter holds a sign with a coat hanger, a symbol of the reproductive rights movement, with the words 'Never Again' in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on May 11, 2022. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision recognizing the constitutional right to abortion.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Mary Ziegler, University of California Davis law professor and author of the upcoming book “Roe: The History of a National Obsession” about the history of Roe v. Wade as well as the erosion that led up to last year’s overturning of the decision.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.