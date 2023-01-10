Golden Globes 2023: The complete list of winners

Updated January 11, 2023 at 12:05 AM ET

The 80th Golden Globe Awards aired Tuesday night on NBC. Below is the full list of nominees, with winners marked in bold.

Best motion picture - drama

WINNER: The Fabelmans

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best motion picture - musical or comedy

WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin

Babylon

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best television series - drama

WINNER: House of the Dragon (HBO Max)

Better Call Saul (AMC+/AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Best television series - musical or comedy

WINNER: Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Best motion picture - animated

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best motion picture - Non-English language (formerly foreign language)

WINNER: Argentina, 1985

All Quiet on the Western Front

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

WINNER: The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Best performance by an actor in a television series - drama

WINNER: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best performance by an actress in a television series - drama

WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Best performance by an actor in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

WINNER: Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Best performance by an actress in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Best director - motion picture

WINNER: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best screenplay - motion picture

WINNER: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Todd Field, Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama

WINNER: Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama

WINNER: Austin Butler, ElvisBrendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy

WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of InisherinDiego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best performance by an actress in a television series - musical or comedy

WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott ElementaryKaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best performance by an actor in a television series - musical or comedy

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

WINNER: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverKerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White LotusClaire Danes, Fleishman is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a musical-comedy or drama series

WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a musical-comedy or drama series

WINNER: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best original score - motion picture

WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, BabylonCarter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Best original song - motion picture

WINNER: "Naatu Naatu," RRR

"Carolina," Where the Crawdads Sing

"Ciao Papa," Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

"Hold My Hand," Top Gun: Maverick

"Lift Me Up," Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Cecil B. DeMille Award

WINNER: Eddie Murphy

Carol Burnett Award

WINNER: Ryan Murphy

